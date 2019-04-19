When the psychologist Michael Reichert was raising his young son, he tried to teach him a lesson about standing up to a bully that might have reinforced the very gender norms he wanted to change. Reichert talks to The Atlantic about his new book, How to Raise a Boy, and what it would take to expand society’s vision of masculinity.

High-school athletes might be more vulnerable to anxiety and depression than the average teenager. Knowing that their parents have poured time and resources into their training, or trying to live up to a parent’s legacy, some students feel the pressure to excel at all costs. When their identities are so closely tied to the sport they play, injuries that take them off the field can start to affect teens’ mental health and self-worth as well.

(Mira Jacob / Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

It isn’t easy navigating race, identity, and politics these days—and trying to explain it all to your biracial 6-year-old son is even harder. The novelist Mira Jacob was inspired to create a new graphic-novel memoir from those sometimes funny, sometimes sad conversations with her son. The memoir spans her own childhood, as one of the few South Asian families in New Mexico, to the challenges and joys of her interracial marriage and motherhood, decades later.

Programming note: Dear Therapist is on hiatus until April 29. You can read through the archives, and you can still send Lori your questions at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com.