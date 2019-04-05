📚THE MARRIAGE BOOK: CENTURIES OF ADVICE, INSPIRATION, AND CAUTIONARY TALES FROM ADAM AND EVE TO ZOLOFT, edited by Lisa Grunwald and Stephen Adler

Batman, Catwoman, and the marriage plot in comics

“In drafting a wedding plot over the last year, the writer Tom King has upended tradition by trying to pursue something novel for two of comics’ most iconic characters: personal growth.”

📚 BATMAN NO. 50, story by Tom King

📚 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL NO. 21, story by David Michelinie and Jim Shooter

📚 SUPERMAN NO. 1, story by Jerry Siegel

The epistolary dissolution of a relationship

“[Tayari Jones’s] writing illuminates the bits and pieces of a marriage: those almost imperceptible moments that make it, break it, and forcefully tear it apart.”

📚AN AMERICAN MARRIAGE, by Tayari Jones

📚THE MARRIAGE PLOT, by Jeffrey Eugenides

Why marriage is the start of an “epic,” according to George Eliot

“When Eliot says marriage ‘has been the bourne of so many narratives,’ she’s alluding to the fact that many stories and novels of her time ended with a wedding scene. Here, though, she inverts the conventional wisdom, reminding us that marriage is never the end of anything.”

📚 MIDDLEMARCH, by George Eliot

📚 MY LIFE IN MIDDLEMARCH, by Rebecca Mead

📚 U AND I, by Nicholson Baker

📚 ONE PERFECT DAY: THE SELLING OF THE AMERICAN WEDDING, by Rebecca Mead

When a marriage plot doesn’t mean a happy ending

“From deep within the interiors of a fictional marriage, [Jenny] Offill has crafted an account of matrimony and motherhood that breaks free of the all-too-limiting traditional stories of wives and mothers.”

📚DEPT. OF SPECULATION, by Jenny Offill

📚LAST THINGS, by Jenny Offill

📚THE WIFE, by Meg Wolitzer

📚DOUBLETAKE, by Sylvia Plath

📚THE SILENT WIFE, by A. S. A. Harrison

The Reference Desk

This week’s question comes from William Madigan, who asks, “How do I take myself out of my stories?”

Nothing is inherently wrong with being in your own story. If anything, some of the most comedic or insightful moments can come when an author decides to directly address the reader. For the novelist Joshua Cohen (Witz, Book of Numbers), one of his favorite passages in literature is from Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s The Double, when Dostoyevsky unexpectedly uses the authorial “I” and anxiously laments his skills as a writer. What Cohen found was that this technique didn’t detract from the story at all.

I spent my 20s unhealthily fascinated by the fact that fiction writers had been appearing as writers in their own fictions forever … It made me mistrust the unacknowledged narrators of third-person omniscience, and confirmed my debt to Dostoyevsky, for introducing me to this technique. I was deep into my 30s, however, before realizing that Dostoyevsky’s neuroses weren’t exclusively literary—because if the writer’s anxious about how to write, the hero’s anxious about how to speak, and the reader must be too.

(You can read the rest of Cohen’s perspective here.)

