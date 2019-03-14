NASA could go to the moon next year. The agency has spent the past decade building the world’s most powerful rocket—the billion-dollar, 200,000-pound Space Launch System that started under the Obama administration—toward that goal. As the June 2020 target nears, NASA has a problem: The rocket isn’t ready. Officials at the agency are scrambling to find an alternative, and are considering a rocket from a commercial agency such as SpaceX. That the U.S. is willing to cast aside NASA’s own rocket for an alternative shows how eager the Trump administration is to preside over sending astronauts to the moon once again.

—Saahil Desai

Evening Reads

(Shutterstock)

To surreptitiously communicate with one another during class, some teens today aren’t passing paper notes, but are instead using the chat function in … Google Docs:

“Sometimes they’ll use the service’s live-chat function, which doesn’t open by default, and which many teachers don’t even know exists. Or they’ll take advantage of the fact that Google allows users to highlight certain phrases or words, then comment on them via a pop-up box on the right side: They’ll clone a teacher’s shared Google document, then chat in the comments, so it appears to the casual viewer that they’re just making notes on the lesson plan. If a teacher approaches to take a closer look, they can click the Resolve button, and the entire thread will disappear.”

→ Read the rest

(SOT / Getty)

Much of the rest of the world has had a love affair with the hearty chickpea for millennia, but Americans are just catching on:

“The number of Americans who eschew meat or animal products altogether has held roughly steady in recent decades, but the amount of meat eaten by Americans overall has declined: From 2005 to 2014, red-meat consumption in America dropped by almost one-fifth. The concerns about health and the environment that drove that drop have only intensified in the five years since. Chickpeas are inexpensive and broadly available, and the global cuisines they commonly appear in are ones that de-emphasize meat in ways that Americans are starting to see as more valuable. People in the United States aren’t trying anything new. Instead, they’re regressing to the global mean after generations of profligate meat consumption that many now consider unwise.”

→ Read the rest

Urban Developments

(Wikimedia Commons)

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing urban dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie and Jessica Lee Martin share today’s top stories:

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Subscribe to the CityLab Daily newsletter.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Saahil Desai is an assistant editor at The Atlantic, where he covers family and education. Twitter