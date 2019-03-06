What We’re Following
The decade years since Uber was founded has seen more than 100 companies marketing themselves as an Uber for something—from dog walking to weed delivery. This spate of on-demand companies have in total raised a staggering $7.4 billion in venture-capital investment, all with an aim to make life for Americans ever-so-slightly more convenient than before. They’re not the only ones working hard at micro-conveniences: Amazon, for example, wants to infiltrate homes with its line of voice-activated products such as microwaves and wall clocks, which don’t seem to solve any significant problems consumers have. And these gizmos often have a downside: They rack up loads of data on consumers, raising serious concerns about privacy.
One of the tobacco industry’s staunchest government opponents is leaving. Scott Gottlieb will leave his post as head of the Food and Drug Administration at the end of April, and his departure could be felt keenly by a cohort of Americans not typically associated with the Food and Drug Administration: teens. Unlike other Trump Cabinet members who have gone on a regulation-cutting spree, Gottlieb has taken high-profile steps to clamp down on e-cigarettes and vape products, which have exploded in popularity across American high schools of late. Concerned that vaping can be a gateway to more harmful types of tobacco use, the FDA has released guidelines on taking these products out of brick-and-mortar stores. However, that Gottlieb is calling it quits has some concerned that his yet-to-be-named successor could roll back these regulations.
R. Kelly responded to allegations of sexual abuse by lashing out on camera. The rapper was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse last month, following a harrowing documentary that chronicled the stories of young women whom he allegedly kept as sex slaves. On Tuesday, in his first public interview since the charges, R. Kelly responded in a fit of rage, raising his voice and contesting his innocence as he teared up and seemed to have a tantrum. While Kelly was ostensibly in conversation with CBS’s Gayle King, at various points he seemed to talk past her in order to deliver a soliloquy directed at viewers at home.
John Bolton, Donald Trump’s abrasive national security adviser, is a Washington stalwart who has found himself in the murky waters of a situation he’s never yet experienced: the role of moderating influence.
“He is now the most important figure in American national security, and because his position requires no Senate confirmation, he answers to no one but Trump. With the departure of James Mattis as secretary of defense early this year, Bolton is, incredibly, the only senior security official close to Trump who has seen how a normal White House works. (He has served in every Republican administration since 1981. Most Trump appointees have never served any other president.)”
In October, a painting in the style of 19th-century European portraiture sold for an eye-popping $432,500. It wasn’t the work of a star painter, but rather a computer algorithm. What does the dawn of artificial-intelligence “artists” portend for the future of art?
“The 20th-century avant garde turned anything whatsoever into art, an idea that overtook popular culture in the 21st. Now anyone can claim to be a “creator” of any kind, and can earn some legitimacy for that claim on YouTube, or Instagram, or DeviantArt, or whatever. Today, computer-science and venture-backed start-ups are driving cultural production instead. And yet, of all the aesthetic forms, fine art might be the most compatible with technological disruption—both thrive on novelty, even if it burns hot and fast.”
