R. Kelly responded to allegations of sexual abuse by lashing out on camera. The rapper was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse last month, following a harrowing documentary that chronicled the stories of young women whom he allegedly kept as sex slaves. On Tuesday, in his first public interview since the charges, R. Kelly responded in a fit of rage, raising his voice and contesting his innocence as he teared up and seemed to have a tantrum. While Kelly was ostensibly in conversation with CBS’s Gayle King, at various points he seemed to talk past her in order to deliver a soliloquy directed at viewers at home.

—Saahil Desai

Evening Read

John Bolton, Donald Trump’s abrasive national security adviser, is a Washington stalwart who has found himself in the murky waters of a situation he’s never yet experienced: the role of moderating influence.

“He is now the most important figure in American national security, and because his position requires no Senate confirmation, he answers to no one but Trump. With the departure of James Mattis as secretary of defense early this year, Bolton is, incredibly, the only senior security official close to Trump who has seen how a normal White House works. (He has served in every Republican administration since 1981. Most Trump appointees have never served any other president.)”

→ Read the rest

Evening Read

In October, a painting in the style of 19th-century European portraiture sold for an eye-popping $432,500. It wasn’t the work of a star painter, but rather a computer algorithm. What does the dawn of artificial-intelligence “artists” portend for the future of art?

“The 20th-century avant garde turned anything whatsoever into art, an idea that overtook popular culture in the 21st. Now anyone can claim to be a “creator” of any kind, and can earn some legitimacy for that claim on YouTube, or Instagram, or DeviantArt, or whatever. Today, computer-science and venture-backed start-ups are driving cultural production instead. And yet, of all the aesthetic forms, fine art might be the most compatible with technological disruption—both thrive on novelty, even if it burns hot and fast.”

→ Read the rest

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.