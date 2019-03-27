What We’re Following

Theresa May is pulling out one of her last bargaining chips: Give me a Brexit deal and I will resign. The prime minister conveyed that message to Parliament on Wednesday, as the country tries to wriggle free of a protracted stalemate on the terms of its exit from the European Union. But as that cliff looms, EU nationals who live in Britain face a decision: These millions of people will need to apply for a new post-Brexit migration designation if they want to stay in Britain. For the U.K., this will become one of the largest immigration undertakings in the country’s history. As one immigrant advocate put it: “The system will collapse. This is what I think.”

A NASA astronaut was taken off the first-ever all-female space walk—there wasn’t a space suit to fit her. Since the ’70s, NASA has created different pieces for arms and legs that can be mixed and matched, but that approach didn’t account for the difference in body type between men and women. Budget cuts in the ’90s forced NASA to eliminate the smallest sizes of space-suit pieces. More women are part of the agency now than when the space-suits were manufactured some 40 years ago (and space exploration has moved a step forward from when engineers had to ask Sally Ride whether 100 tampons would suffice for a seven-day mission). Still, the garb has hardly kept up.