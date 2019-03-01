📚 The Hollywood Jim Crow: The Racial Politics of the Movie Industry, by Maryann Erigha

What Raymond Chandler thought about the Oscars

“I have to admit that Academy Awards night is a good show and quite funny in spots, although I’ll admire you if you can laugh at all of it.”

🎥Double Indemnity, screenplay by Raymond Chandler (based on 📚 Double Indemnity, by James M. Cain)

🎥The Big Sleep, screenplay by William Faulkner, Leigh Brackett, and Jules Furthman (based on 📚 “Killer in the Rain,” by Raymond Chandler)

How John Wayne became a hollow masculine icon

“From the bulk of the evidence here, masculinity (like the Western) is a by-product of nostalgia, a maudlin elegy for something that never existed—or worse, a masquerade that allows no man, not even John Wayne, to be comfortable in his own skin.”

📚 Wayne and Ford: The Films, the Friendship, and the Forging of an American Hero, by Nancy Schoenberger

📚 Hank and Jim: The Fifty-Year Friendship of Henry Fonda and James Stewart, by Scott Eyman

Hollywood’s secret history of sexuality

“Thomson finds a through line of queer subversion in even the most staunchly heterosexual of classic Hollywood genres: the Western, the musical, the screwball comedy.”

📚 Sleeping With Strangers: How the Movies Shaped Desire, by David Thomson

Karina Longworth makes Old Hollywood new

“In her new book … she uses the legendary producer and aviator [Howard Hughes] as a frame (a ‘Trojan horse,’ in her description) to tell stories about what she’s really interested in: the many women in Hughes’s orbit.”

📚 Seduction: Sex, Lies, and Stardom in Howard Hughes’s Hollywood, by Karina Longworth

