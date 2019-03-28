What We’re Following
Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled the Climate Action Now Act, an effort to prevent the United States from withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. The new bill requires that the White House submit yearly plans on how it’ll achieve carbon emissions reduction targets (the Democrats don’t lack for ideas, but consensus on climate policy with any hope of passage is another matter). Hanging over all this is the newly defeated Green New Deal.
Robert Mueller may be done with Trump, but President Trump isn’t quite ready to move on from Mueller. He’s looking to take the seemingly exculpatory finding of the Special Counsel’s report to the campaign trail, and use it as a cudgel against the news media and Democrats. Trump and his allies are pushing forward with a narrative that the president and his inner circle were unfairly victimized. Not all Republicans are on board with that strategy.
Will baseball audiences of the future still sit through five-hour-long games? As Opening Day games begin, Major League Baseball will wrestle with changes to tradition, in its quest for more younger fans. The MLB is eyeing structural changes to shorten games so they’ll appeal to, say, the cohort that already enjoys the frenetic back-and-forth of American football or the fast spectacle of basketball. Some of changes are already being tested in other leagues (robot umpires, anyone?)—and could make their way up to the big leagues soon.
Anniversaries can be an especially fraught time for victims of mass shootings. In the past weeks, two survivors of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, and the father of a child who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, all took their own lives. Nearly 3 in 10 people who survive mass shootings experience post-traumatic stress disorder, and though the people affected may have access to counselors and other support in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy, that support sometimes mistakenly assumes survivors’ recovery is linear and incremental.
This is the worst disease ever recorded:
A century ago, a strain of pandemic flu killed up to 100 million people—5 percent of the world’s population. In 2013, a new mystery illness swept the western coast of North America, causing starfish to disintegrate. In 2015, a big-nosed Asian antelope known as the saiga lost two-thirds of its population—some 200,000 individuals—to what now looks to be a bacterial infection. But none of these devastating infections comes close to the destructive power of Bd—a singularly apocalyptic fungus that’s unrivaled in its ability not only to kill animals, but to delete entire species from existence.
Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing urban dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:
Millennials, so famous for killing things, were supposed to make greener choices than our gas-guzzling older kin. But is the “car-free” hype actually true? According to new research, not so much.
“After decades of focusing on companies—either handing out incentives or building clusters of startups—economic development is finally dealing with people,” Richard Florida writes. Here are four key pillars that, he writes, can actually guide successful local job growth.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced charges against Facebook, outlining powerful advertising tools that enable allegedly sweeping violations of the Fair Housing Act.
