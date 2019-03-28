What We’re Following

Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled the Climate Action Now Act, an effort to prevent the United States from withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. The new bill requires that the White House submit yearly plans on how it’ll achieve carbon emissions reduction targets (the Democrats don’t lack for ideas, but consensus on climate policy with any hope of passage is another matter). Hanging over all this is the newly defeated Green New Deal.

Robert Mueller may be done with Trump, but President Trump isn’t quite ready to move on from Mueller. He’s looking to take the seemingly exculpatory finding of the Special Counsel’s report to the campaign trail, and use it as a cudgel against the news media and Democrats. Trump and his allies are pushing forward with a narrative that the president and his inner circle were unfairly victimized. Not all Republicans are on board with that strategy.

Will baseball audiences of the future still sit through five-hour-long games? As Opening Day games begin, Major League Baseball will wrestle with changes to tradition, in its quest for more younger fans. The MLB is eyeing structural changes to shorten games so they’ll appeal to, say, the cohort that already enjoys the frenetic back-and-forth of American football or the fast spectacle of basketball. Some of changes are already being tested in other leagues (robot umpires, anyone?)—and could make their way up to the big leagues soon.