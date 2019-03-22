—Saahil Desai

This Week in Numbers

📄 Of the 895 current eighth graders who secured a spot this coming year at Stuyvesant—one of several of New York City’s test-in public high schools—just seven identify as African American. But black enrollment at Stuyvesant has rapidly declined every year since its peak more than four decades ago: The school enrolled how many black students out of 2,536 total in 1975?

⚾ This week saw the largest deal in the history of American sports: How many million for a 12-year contract for the center-fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels? (The question isn’t whether Trout should earn that salary, argues Robert O’Connell. It’s whether the Angels deserve to be the team paying it.)

💻 The amount of electronic waste Americans generate is up at least 80 percent from 2000, reaching about how many million tons of e-waste in 2012? (Just 29 percent of that is recycled, and fancy device makers such as Apple aren’t exactly incentivized to push out fewer new products.)

Critic’s Picks

(Universal)

Watch: Jordan Peele’s complex new film, Us. Unsure of whether you can stomach the horror genre? Us is also an “ambitious sci-fi allegory and a pitch-black comedy of the haves and have-nots,” David Sims writes.

Listen: As you wait for HBO’s Game of Thrones to return for its final season next month, revisit the composer Ramin Djawadi’s score for the show. Spencer Kornhaber visited Djawadi in his studio to lift the curtain on his musical process.

Weekend Read

(Lexey Swall)

A former Jehovah’s Witness is using stolen documents to expose allegations that the religion has kept hidden for decades.

In March 1997, the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, the nonprofit organization that oversees the Jehovah’s Witnesses, sent a letter to each of its 10,883 U.S. congregations, and to many more congregations worldwide. The organization was concerned about the legal risk posed by possible child molesters within its ranks. The letter laid out instructions on how to deal with a known predator: Write a detailed report answering 12 questions—Was this a onetime occurrence, or did the accused have a history of child molestation? How is the accused viewed within the community? Does anyone else know about the abuse?—and mail it to Watchtower’s headquarters in a special blue envelope. Keep a copy of the report in your congregation’s confidential file, the instructions continued, and do not share it with anyone. Thus did the Jehovah’s Witnesses build what might be the world’s largest database of undocumented child molesters.

In Memoriam

(Audrey McAvoy / AP / The Atlantic)

The celebrated American poet and translator W. S. Merwin, who died last week at his home in Maui, Hawaii, at 91, was for many years an abiding and stirring presence in The Atlantic’s pages. There is much to surface, including one of The Atlantic’s rare commissioned poems, Merwin’s translation of the closing canto of Dante’s Paradiso. If few poets were so prolific, fewer still were as resolute in their restless lyric energy. The constellation of Merwin poems in the Atlantic archives attests to the fluent range of his singular sound and sense, confirming at every turn the longtime poetry editor Peter Davison’s view that “the intentions of Merwin’s poetry are as broad as the biosphere yet as intimate as a whisper.”