Ahead of municipal elections in Turkey this weekend, the front line of the country’s political battle is … grocery stores. Turkey’s economy has been teetering for the past year, over which the country’s currency has lost 40 percent of its value. For ordinary Turks, that has resulted in skyrocketing food prices, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has responded by accusing the grocery stores of “treasonous” profiteering. At some grocery stores, police officers roam the aisles to monitor prices—but cracking down on supermarkets amid the country’s economic problems is a distraction from the larger structural reforms it needs. Soaring food prices, shortages, economic turmoil—now a familiar, unhappy narrative.

—Saahil Desai

Snapshot

(Charles Krupa / AP)

Earlier in March, Cyclone Idai ravaged parts of southeastern Africa. With winds that reached up to 120 mph, the storm has so far led to 750 deaths and has left thousands more stranded in rural areas. Our photo editor, Alan Taylor, pulled together these images, which show the extent of the devastation throughout Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

→ View the full gallery

Evening Read

(Phil Clarke Hill / Getty)

Arugula offers a peppery flavor that is unique in the pantheon of salad greens, so why isn’t it more popular in the U.S.? One potential reason is because … it was put through the political wringer during an Obama gaffe in 2008.

Today, arugula trails far behind both kale and spinach in popularity. Americans who heard about it for the first time via political gaffe apparently didn’t leap to give it a try, and it has also been usurped by more novel choices in the progressive corners of food culture that first embraced it as a European crossover. Arugula is neither enduringly trendy, like kale, nor so lame that Millennial irony breathes new life into it, as with iceberg-wedge salads.

→ Read the rest

Dear Therapist

(Bianca Bagnarelli)

Every Monday, Lori Gottlieb answers questions from readers about their problems, big and small. This week, Anonymous from Halifax, Nova Scotia, writes in:

My wife and I recently discovered she's about six weeks pregnant. This is devastating news for both of us. We have a 17-month-old daughter and we planned on having only one child. The birth control we had been using failed. I tried to have a vasectomy nine months ago and my wife objected at the doctor's office without citing reasons. She said she would get an IUD instead, but she was unable to get the IUD, because doctors had to remove a fibroid first. She learned about the pregnancy at the doctor's office during a consult on removing the fibroid. Since hearing the news, I have been honest with her about my feelings. I reminded her that we simply cannot afford a second child and we can kiss our joint career aspirations goodbye if we have another baby. She agrees with me.

→ Read the rest, and Lori’s response. Have a question? Email Lori anytime at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com.