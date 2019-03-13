Two of the most prominent names in the 2020 presidential race still haven’t actually announced. Joe Biden is barreling toward a run predicated on the idea that he’s a white, working-class whisperer who can connect with Trump voters. But is that idea all wrong? Biden’s two previous presidential campaigns flamed out spectacularly; he’s never successfully run a race on his own outside of his native Delaware. Meanwhile, Beto O’Rourke, the Texas Democrat who lost the Senate race against Ted Cruz in November, has been teasing his own bid with meandering blog posts, a road trip across the country, and cover splashes in Vanity Fair. O’Rourke is breaking the rules of how to get into a presidential race, but as a handsome white, male politician, deviating from convention might be easier for him, argues Megan Garber.

—Saahil Desai

Snapshot

(Levy / AP)

The world heavyweight champion George Foreman listens as his shepherd dog, Daggo, barks into microphones during a news conference at Orly Airport in Paris on September, 12, 1974. Foreman was in transit from the United States to Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, where was scheduled to meet Muhammad Ali in a title bout later that month.

The Atlantic’s photo editor Alan Taylor pulled this, and other important vox paw-puli images, from nearly a century of archives. View the full gallery here.

Evening Read

(Nadav Machete)

For a certain type of American shopper—young, urban, and perhaps a tad short on cash—the clothing brand Uniqlo has become ubiquitous for its line of affordable basics. But the brand isn’t on as solid ground in the U.S. as its flourishing big-city stores might make it seem:

“In Asia, Uniqlo is everywhere. More than 800 of the brand’s stores are in Japan—where Uniqlo, by its own estimates, accounts for about 6.5 percent of the total apparel market. Much of the brand’s international growth in recent years has come from other countries in the region, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea.

To achieve the kind of dominance in the U.S. that the company enjoys closer to home, Uniqlo will need to grow significantly. A few years ago, [Owner Tadashi] Yanai aimed to generate $10 billion in sales from 200 stores in the U.S. by 2020; the company currently operates its 50 or so U.S. stores at a loss.”

→ R ead the rest

From Our Partners

Hacking ATMs to steal money has become so easy that hijackers are turning it into a game. One form of malicious software, which researchers say has reportedly afflicted certain popular ATM-machine brands, turns the ATM’s usual cash-withdrawal screen into something like a slot machine. “Expect ATM hacking to only get more popular—and more farcical.”

→ Read the rest

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here. Comments, questions, typos? Email newsletters editor Shan Wang at swang@theatlantic.com We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Find the full list here.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Saahil Desai is an assistant editor at The Atlantic, where he covers family and education. Twitter