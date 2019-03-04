It should come as no surprise that most Americans harbor deep-seated biases based on political affiliation. By one measure, the rate of marriages of politically mixed people has halved since the 1970s. But that interparty animus isn’t distributed equally across the nation: The most intolerant Americans tend to be older, whiter, and more partisan than the country writ large. This new ranking of counties in the U.S. shows where denizens tend to be more politically open versus prejudiced.

Among the most tolerant places in the country is Watertown, New York, a remote town near the Canada border. See how your own county fares here. Does this square with your experience in real life? Let us know at letters@theatlantic.com, and we may feature your response on our website and in future editions of The Atlantic Daily.

To get the word out about their egg-freezing services, a coterie of fertility start-ups are putting together evocative social-media campaigns—in one notable instance, a company advertises using a sassy pink cartoon of a human egg. But there’s a fine line between trying to make the expensive procedure accessible and turning even motherhood into a consumerist beauty product.

“The ways Americans have been expected to save up their money to buy these very different things have been uncomfortably similar for a long time, but by dressing up a deeply personal procedure in the visual trappings of modern consumerism, egg-freezing start-ups might have made those similarities just a bit too clear. The little cartoon egg might be a bridge too far, encouraging young women into medical debt for a service they likely won’t need and that itself provides no guarantees.”

Every Monday, Lori Gottlieb answers questions from readers about their problems, big and small. This week, Maggie from Florida writes:

“My boyfriend and I are in our early 20s, and we recently moved in together after being in a long-distance relationship for four years. I've always known that he battles depression and has mild Asperger’s. Recently, his depression has gotten much worse, and because this is the first time he has gotten very depressed since we’ve been physically together, I have no idea what I’m doing. It is like I’m walking on eggshells every time we speak, and if I say the wrong thing, he just shuts down.”

