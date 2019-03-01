The longtime HBO president Richard Plepler announced his resignation, months after AT&T bought HBO’s parent company, Time Warner. HBO was once a channel of reruns and premium sports; in the 90s, when Plepler first joined the network, it began changing the field of original TV programming with shows such as Oz, Sex and the City, and The Sopranos. Plepler’s departure could herald even more dramatic changes on the horizon: HBO has faced increased pressure to compete with the streaming behemoths like Netflix and Amazon, which both have a flood of shows and movies to watch. HBO has ventured to be more bespoke in its approach, but under AT&T’s ownership, that strategy may not last for long.

14 Vietnam War veterans were in the same tight-knit platoon during the war, but fell out of touch shortly after each returned home. Then in 1981, one of them, wondering what had become of other members of the group, sent some letters. Julie Beck interviews these men, now all in their 70s and scattered all across the U.S., about how they became close when in Vietnam, and how they reconnected over the years:

“Terry Bradley: I remember I sent the letter out, and three days later, I’d called home. My wife said that someone had written to me, and I was shocked.

Julie Beck: Do you remember who it was?

Terry: It was a guy named Bill. It was a real long letter and I was real emotional about it, ’cause it was the first time anybody had written. But he was so upset about the war that he really didn’t wanna have anything to do with anything.

Beck: So he’s not really part of your group now?

Terry: No.

Lee Barron: I talked to him. I had said, ‘It's looking like we're going to get together. And even though he was the first one to write back, he told me that he didn’t want to do it. He didn’t want to see anybody. It’s too many bad memories.

Terry: A few days later, I got another letter, and I was pretty excited about that, but at the same time, I'm thinking, I don’t know if these guys are crazy or if they’re drug addicts, drunks ... I was very glad to find out that my first impression was right. They’re all great guys.

In the beginning we were afraid, I think, to talk to each other on the phone. It took a couple of letters before we decided we’d better make a phone call. Once we did, the voices were the same, and that was really comfortable.”

Read: These books-turned-movies—as well as movies-turned-books. (Did you know William Faulkner wrote screenplays?)

Watch: The actor Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial (and screenwriting) debut, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, is now available on Netflix. It’s an inspirational film based on the memoir of a Malawian engineer who saved his village from famine, and Ejiofor takes a nuanced approach.