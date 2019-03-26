For millennia, humans have had rivals or opponents, but a new category of foe is emerging: the digital nemesis. On social-media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, users are prone to braggadocio, and that has led to the rise of online rivalry, in which people relish the schadenfreude of their adversary’s slipups, even minute ones. While those who already struggle with self-esteem issues can find a nemesis unproductive, in other cases, having a nemesis can provide a healthy dose of competition to push people to work harder, aim higher.

—Saahil Desai

Snapshot

(Ruby Aitken)

What happens when you unexpectedly find cameras—undeclared ones—in your Airbnb rental?

When Max Vest shook hands with the host of his Miami Airbnb back in January, the man introduced himself as Ralph—even though “Ray” was the name he’d used in all their prior communication. This was the first and only indication that something was wrong. But his host had a great rating on the home-sharing site, and many of the comments mentioned how friendly and accommodating he was. So Vest, a children’s-camp director from Gainesville, Florida, didn’t think much of the discrepancy and settled into the two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment he’d be sharing with Ralph—or was it Ray?—and his girlfriend for the next five days. At about 8 or 9 p.m., he went out for dinner; by the time he got home, his hosts had gone to bed in the room adjacent to his, and he prepared to do the same. That was when he saw the light.

Evening Read

(Emily Jan / Zieusin / Rangizzz / MirasWonderland / The Atlantic)

To be successful in the highly specialized world of competitive public speaking at the college level—known commonly to its participants as “forensics”—competitors draw on their deepest vulnerabilities, often speaking publicly about unprocessed traumas. And that leaves openings for those in charge to exploit and abuse:

[Coach Peter] Pober’s special interest in “good-looking, skinny white boys” was an “open secret,” Jon Tyree, who graduated from George Mason University in 2014, told me. According to several of Pober’s former students, he would invite his “favorites” out for one-on-one dinners, buy them round after round of margaritas, and host them at his home for Thanksgiving. Less well known were the things he’d allegedly whisper to certain students and young alums in tournament hotel rooms or nestled in the back corner of his favorite dive bar: to the then–GMU student Jim Welty, “I want to fuck you on this bed,” or to the alum Sean Cummings, “I have wanted to fuck you” since an encounter they had when Cummings was 17. (Pober did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.) Forensics afforded Pober the ultimate cover.

