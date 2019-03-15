📚 Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, by Patrick Radden Keefe

Apocalypse is now a chronic condition

“Eschatological thinking, Kermode suggested, is inscribed into art’s present understanding of the world. Which is also to say that all fiction is, in some sense, the literature of apocalypse.”

📚 The Sense of an Ending: Studies in the Theory of Fiction, by Frank Kermode

📚 Welcome to the Anthropocene, by Alice Major

How to write a believable happy ending

“Through the music of that language, and perhaps the repetition of certain images from earlier in the story, [John Cheever is] able to conjure in me a convincing experience of something that is about as abstract and fuzzy as you can get: a man being set free of his conscience.”

📚 The Land of Steady Habits, by Ted Thompson

📚 “The Housebreaker of Shady Hill,” by John Cheever

The powerful pessimism of What It Means When a Man Falls From the Sky

“The best stories in the book plumb the depths of human desire and delusions without magic … [They] reveal that it doesn’t take an apocalypse—even if readers these days apparently expect one—to make us face up to darkness within and without.”

📚 What It Means When a Man Falls From the Sky, by Lesley Nneka Arimah

The Chekhov sentence that contains almost all of life

“Instead of leaving us with a happily ever after or a neat breakup, Chekhov leaves us with something much more complicated: this sense that the relationship will continue, but that we’ve only seen the very beginning of a much longer, sadder, and more complicated tale.”

📚 Lake Success, by Gary Shteyngart

📚 “The Lady With the Dog,” by Anton Chekhov

