No one really likes homework, and the jury is out on whether it’s an effective learning tool. But sometimes it’s not students who complain about how much time homework takes up: According to one education researcher, middle-class white parents appear to be more likely to voice concerns about overburdening children with extracurricular work, and are in favor of more free time for their kids. On the flip side, teachers in low-income districts sometimes reduce homework loads once they recognize that many students have to work jobs or take care of younger siblings after the bell rings.

Americans say they love the troops, but the country lacks robust policies that can support the unique challenges faced by military families. Nearly a quarter of military spouses are unemployed—four times the rate of the civilian population. These families are losing out on thousands of dollars a year in earned income as the costs of child care, housing, and other necessities rise. As a result, military families are twice as likely as civilian families to report difficulties in making ends meet.

In the Jehovah’s Witness community, child abuse and assualt has been something of an open secret for decades. In the late ’90s, the nonprofit that oversees the religious entity sent out letters to thousands of congregations with instructions for reporting offenders. Those reports have never been released, since they were intended to help the organization internally manage any crises that might have arose. One man, an ex–Jehovah's Witness himself, is determined to leak the most damning documents and bring survivors some semblance of justice.

Dear Therapist

(Bianca Bagnarelli)

Every Monday, the psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb answers readers’ questions about life’s trials and tribulations, big or small, in The Atlantic’s “Dear Therapist” column.

This week, a husband writes in about an unplanned pregnancy with his wife. Neither of them wanted a second child, but, he tells Lori, their birth-control methods failed and now she’s six weeks pregnant. He thinks that the new baby will ruin their career paths, finances, and sex life—but his wife might not want to give up the baby. Either way, he asks, won’t the arrival of this unexpected child breed resentment in their marriage and family?

Lori’s advice: First and foremost, the husband should give his wife the space she needs to communicate her side of the story. He’s made clear that he’s upset, but perhaps her feelings are different, and she doesn’t feel that she can share them if he’s said he will resent her for wanting to keep the baby.

By making her decide, you get to take the moral high ground whenever life becomes inconvenient. See, we can’t afford this vacation I really want. See, I can’t take the job I really want. See, we don’t have the space to be intimate anymore. You know what will be the end of your marriage, more than the baby? The double bind you’ve put your wife in. It’s your decision, honey, but either I’ll resent you for the rest of our lives, or you’ll resent me for the rest of our lives.

Send Lori your questions at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com.

