→ Read the Q&A

Highlights

Courtesy of Allison Lantero.

In this week’s installment of The Friendship Files: A city girl and a farm girl met over the summer 20 years ago, and started exchanging letters to stay in touch in between their infrequent visits. Well into adulthood, they remain friends, despite never having lived in the same place. They don’t send each other snail mail on fancy stationery anymore thanks to Facebook and Snapchat, but they can send each other instant updates on their life, keeping the friendship alive in the 21st century.

→ Read the rest

If twins aren’t exactly fraternal, and aren’t exactly identical, it’s possible that they are sesquizygotic. Sarah Zhang explains the biology and genetics that bring these rare types of twins into the world: Three extremely unusual things need to happen, beginning with a single egg fertilized by two sperm. Although there’s still a bit of medical mystery around sequizgotes—these twins are sometimes called chimeras—they tend to live perfectly healthy lives, and you might not be able to tell the difference.

→ Read the rest

Low-income families and people of color are typically more likely to live on the front lines of a natural disaster, such as a hurricane. They’re also less likely to receive the support that affluent families do afterward. And now a recently published study has found that pregnant mothers who lived through natural disasters can pass on the stress from that experience to their babies in utero. The research has troubling implications for families with limited resources to combat both environmental issues and a lack of access to health care.

→ Read the rest

Dear Therapist

Bianca Bagnarelli

Every Monday, the psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb answers readers’ questions about life’s trials and tribulations, big or small, in The Atlantic’s “Dear Therapist” column.

This week, Maggie writes about moving in with her long-distance boyfriend after several years. It’s the first time that she’s navigated his depression—and his reluctance to start medication—up close and personal. She loves him, and he’s moved away from his family and friends for her, but she says that their interactions now make her feel as if she’s walking on eggshells sometimes. How can she best support him, and keep her own peace of mind?

Lori’s advice: It’s important to find a balance between being supportive and unhelpful with your advice. Couples therapy might help you come up with a plan to tag-team a response to the depressive episodes, and it might also help with other underlying tensions around the recent move:

You can guide your boyfriend toward what might help in the day-to-day (exercise, sunlight, eating well, getting out of the house, staying in touch with family or friends), but you can’t be his therapist. What you can do is make sure that you exercise, get together with friends or go to social events (with or without him), and don’t take his mood personally.

→ Read the rest

Send Lori your questions at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com