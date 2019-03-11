+ What does the insult that a person has “no personality” mean? Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory and Angela Martin and Toby Flenderson from The Office were among the fictional television characters cited as having “no personality” by one recent study’s participants. But no-personality people might just be quieter people who keep their thoughts to themselves.

The 72-year-old director and Hollywood giant Steven Spielberg is challenging a streaming service’s eligibility for Oscar awards. He may have a point:

“Netflix’s audience numbers are a proprietary secret, and the company only announces very limited viewership data for its biggest hits. Though Hollywood’s obsession with box office can be one-dimensional, the evidence of a high-grossing hit is a crucial metric for movie studios. A film like Black Panther grossing $700 million domestically, for instance, can help sway producers into backing more diverse projects in the future.

The biggest fear for directors like Spielberg, though, is that Netflix’s current torrent of content will prove unsustainable—no major studio pumps out movies at that pace and quantity—and that whatever changes it forces on the industry will be difficult to undo.”

Eighty-eight percent of Americans say that cheating on taxes is not at all acceptable, an attitude that’s held steady over time, according to a recent IRS survey. This isn’t just Americans’ social-desirability bias.

“The U.S. is among the world’s leaders when it comes to what economists call the voluntary compliance rate (VCR). In recent decades, America’s VCR has consistently hovered between 81 and 84 percent. Most countries don’t calculate their VCR regularly, but when they do, they lag behind the U.S. One paper that gathered what comparative data were available reported that Germany, the top European Union economy, had a VCR of 68 percent.

Other countries score worse, among them Italy (62 percent), the site of a sprawling tax scandal in which about 1,000 citizens were charged last year with bilking the government out of 2.3 billion euros in tax revenue. The public didn’t seem terribly bothered; ex–Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was convicted of tax fraud in 2013, may have tapped a common sentiment when he said back then that ‘evasion of high taxes is a God-given right.’”

Every Monday, Lori Gottlieb answers questions from readers about their problems, big and small. This week, an anonymous reader writes in:

“No one likes my mother. She is loud, obnoxious, negative, and self-involved. She doesn’t listen to people when they talk, or look them in the eye. She doesn’t have any common ground with most folks, since she’s mostly interested in her own stories.