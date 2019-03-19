The March Madness basketball tournament kicks off Tuesday, with two men’s games. The event is known for its bracket-busting upsets and last-second buzzer beaters, and this year, Duke is the early favorite to win the men’s tournament. That’s in large part due to Zion Williamson, whose on-court domination has led to lofty characterizations of him as the second coming of the NBA star LeBron James. Williamson is destined to turn his talent into a multimillion-dollar NBA contract once the college season is over, though a freak injury weeks earlier nearly brought those dreams tumbling down—and highlighted an unsavory truth for the NCAA. (One thought: If the league actually paid its college athletes, how much should they be earning?)

The Indiana fertility doctor Donald Cline must have thought no one would ever know. Then DNA testing came along.

It was only when Heather Woock got home and replaced her phone that she saw the barrage of messages from even more half siblings. They had found her on Facebook, she realized, after searching for the username linked to her Ancestry.com account. Her husband had given her a DNA test for Christmas because she was interested in genealogy. Her heritage turned out to be exactly what she had thought—Scottish, with English, Irish, and Scandinavian mixed in—and she never bothered to click on the link that would show whether anyone on the site shared her DNA. Apparently she did have relatives on Ancestry.com—and not just distant cousins. The people now sending her messages said they were Cline’s secret biological children. They said their parents had also been treated by Cline. They said that decades ago, without ever telling his patients, Cline had used his own sperm to impregnate women who came to him for artificial insemination. According to her DNA, Woock, too, was one of his children.

One of the strangest and most original shows on television is coming back later this week. Sophie Gilbert spent some time with The OA’s creators, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, to understand how Marling and Batmanglij were able to tell a sincere story in an age when audiences expect irony and cynicism.

Many people loved The OA. Some hated it. Critics were particularly polarized by the show’s use of choreographed movements as a key plot point, and by the Season 1 finale, which—minor spoilers ahead—involved a dramatic act of faith, in which the OA’s followers used those movements to try to stop a school shooting. Some accused Marling and Batmanglij of tastelessness in using the most awful of American tragedies to conclude their story. For my part, I thought they’d earned it, having spent time during the rest of the season exploring the ways in which violent impulses can be fostered. I’ve gone back to watch that scene several times since, sometimes just because it offers feelings—catharsis and hope—that are in short supply.

