Thirty years ago, the British scientist Tim Berners-Lee released a new invention: the World Wide Web at the European research center, CERN. The internet upended industry after industry, paving the way for the tech leviathans—such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google—that have been the subject of much public scorn of late. But even before these companies became so large and powerful, when the web was being widely heralded for its democratizing potential, there were prescient skeptics of the societal changes that it would bring about.

—Saahil Desai

Weekend Read

(Billion Photos / Shutterstock / The Atlantic)

Nearly 60 percent of Americans who’ve filed for bankruptcy said that a medical expense “very much” or “somewhat” contributed to their bankruptcy (outstripping causes such as home foreclosure or student loans). What’s behind this growing American crisis? Olga Khazan writes:

There are as many reasons for the medical-debt crisis as there are diagnostic codes that rule the medical-billing world. In interviews, half a dozen consumer advocates told me they are concerned the problem will get worse, since the uninsured rate is going up, and more people are signing up for cheaper but skimpier health-insurance plans that have been introduced by the Trump administration. More Americans are also now on high-deductible health plans, which often require the patient to pay thousands before insurance kicks in. Networks of doctors have grown narrower, meaning more providers are likely to be out-of-network.

→ Read the rest

Our Critic’s Picks

Queer Eye’s culture expert, Karamo Brown, with Jody Castellucci, a makeover recipient. (Netflix)

Read: Horizon, by Barry Lopez, is an honest story about the threat of humanity’s extinction due to climate change.

Watch: The long-awaited third season of the Netflix makeover show Queer Eye comes out on Friday. The show’s five gay hosts visit Kansas City, and the season excels when it doles out therapy in addition to haircuts, helping schlubs fix more than their wardrobe and home.

Listen: The Swedish queen of dance-pop, Robyn—currently on tour for her latest album, Honey, her first since 2010—knows just how to “amp up pleasure by withholding,” writes Spencer Kornhaber.

Poem of the Week

This week, an excerpt from “Darling,” by Naomi Shihab Nye, published in March of 1995:

Someone was there.

Someone not there now was standing.

Someone in the wrong place

with a small moon-shaped scar on his left cheek

and a boy by the hand.

Who had just drunk water, sharing the glass.

Who had not thought about it deeply

though they might have, had they known.

Someone grown and someone not-grown.

Who thought they had different amounts of time left.

This guessing game ends with our hands in the air,

becoming air.

→ Read the rest

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here. Comments, questions, typos? Email newsletters editor Shan Wang at swang@theatlantic.com We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Find the full list here.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Saahil Desai is an assistant editor at The Atlantic, where he covers family and education. Twitter