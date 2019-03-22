📚 HORIZON, by Barry Lopez

📚 ARCTIC DREAMS, by Barry Lopez

📚 THE BEST AMERICAN TRAVEL WRITING 2018, edited by Cheryl Strayed and Jason Wilson

The most honest book about climate change yet

“Nearly every book about climate change that has been written for a general audience contains within it a message of hope, and often a prod toward action. [William T.] Vollmann declares from the outset that he will not offer any solutions, because he does not believe any are possible.”

📚 NO IMMEDIATE DANGER: VOLUME ONE OF CARBON IDEOLOGIES, by William T. Vollmann

📚 NO GOOD ALTERNATIVE: VOLUME TWO OF CARBON IDEOLOGIES, by William T. Vollmann

A novel that imagines a world without bees

“Increasing awareness of the earth’s fraught future, in the end, is not the main thing the novel is trying to do. Instead, it wants you to consider what it is you feel deeply about—whether that’s achieving fame, standing by traditions, or protecting your family—and then consider whether you would sacrifice those things for the greater good.”

📚 THE HISTORY OF BEES, by Maja Lunde

📚 BEAST, by Paul Kingsnorth

📚 “WHAT IT MEANS WHEN A MAN FALLS FROM THE SKY,” by Lesley Nneka Arimah

📚 SOUTH POLE STATION, by Ashley Shelby

The ecological, catastrophic fiction of T. C. Boyle

“In Boyle’s satires, anthropocentrism is tenacious: Like a virus, it consumes the host; like a species, it adapts to change; like the voice of the devil, it feeds on doubt. Somehow it becomes stronger, not weaker, when climate change beats on the thin walls of human self-conception.”

📚 THE RELIVE BOX AND OTHER STORIES, by T. C. Boyle

📚 A FRIEND OF THE EARTH, by T. C. Boyle

📚 WHEN THE KILLING’S DONE, by T. C. Boyle

📚 THE TERRANAUTS, by T. C. Boyle

📚 REASON IN A DARK TIME, by Dale Jamieson

📚 THE GREAT DERANGEMENT, by Amitav Ghosh

📚 NEW YORK 2140, by Kim Stanley Robinson

The novel that asks, “What went wrong with mankind?”

“[Richard] Powers is the rare American novelist writing in the grand realist tradition, daring to cast himself, in the critic Peter Brooks’s term, as a ‘historian of contemporary society’ … It was only a matter of time before he took on the greatest existential crisis human civilization faces: the destruction of the natural conditions necessary for our own survival.”

📚 THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers

📚 THE MONKEY WRENCH GANG, by Edward Abbey

📚 THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES, by Peter Wohlleben

The Reference Desk

Thank you for all the questions you’ve submitted to the Briefing’s Reference Desk. Our first featured question comes from Frank T. Francisconi Jr. of New London, Connecticut:

I don’t have a history of reading too much poetry (I’m 67) … Can you suggest some poets whose work is “understandable” but may be a bit more complex or challenging for someone like me, who has never tried to tackle [Ezra] Pound or [Wallace] Stevens, for example? I love “accessibility,” but wonder if I should read some poetry that is less like what I feel comfortable reading.

A plethora of more “understandable,” less opaque works from poets still offers plenty of complexity and nuance. My colleague Rosa Inocencio Smith recommends W. S. Merwin for his straightforward language and haunting imagery, W. H. Auden for his use of simple rhyme structures and ballads to convey complicated ideas, and Louise Glück for her precise and insightful look into interpersonal relationships. The Atlantic’s resident archivist, Annika Neklason, suggests Natasha Trethewey and Maxine Kumin for their ability to express deep ideas in approachable language. I’m admittedly also someone who hasn’t always connected with poetry, but Claudia Rankine’s Citizen—a book-length lyric that combines prose and poetry—made for a moving and accessible read on a complex topic.