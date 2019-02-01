In the U.K., Brexit has become a never-ending quagmire. Prime Minister Theresa May is tasked with figuring out the specifics of how the country will leave the European Union, and endless division nearly ended her tenure as the country’s leader as she narrowly survived a vote of no-confidence. But Alison McGovern, a member of Parliament, suggests another way out of the maelstrom: holding another Brexit vote. The lack of clarity on where Brexit goes from here means that the public should have a say in the way forward—and public-opinion polls suggest that most Brits want another referendum.

Evening Read

The death-cap mushroom, otherwise known as Amanita phalloides, is spreading quickly across North America and into urban and suburban areas where the seemingly innocuous-looking (and tasting) fungi can prove devastatingly fatal:

Amanita phalloides are said to be quite tasty, and a person who eats one could feel fine for a day or two before illness sets in. The poison is taken up by the liver cells, where it inhibits an enzyme responsible for protein synthesis; without protein, the cells begin to die, and the patient may start to experience nausea and diarrhea—symptoms that can easily be attributed to general food poisoning or other ailments. “If the patient doesn’t realize the connection, doesn’t see the illness as a result of eating a mushroom a day or two earlier, it’s a hard diagnosis,” said Vo.

Our Critic’s Picks

Read: A new collection of short stories by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala is as confounding and multifaceted as the late writer was herself—she was born in Germany but lived most of her life in India. At the End of the Century showcases Jhabvala’s blunt characterizations of being a foreigner in India—and her ability to eschew the saccharine romanticism that often traps other European writers of the subcontinent.

Watch: Maroon 5 will perform this weekend at the most watched music bonanza of the year: the Super Bowl halftime show. But even a well-liked, generally anodyne band like Maroon 5 can’t escape the morass of controversy swirling around the NFL: Supporters of Colin Kaepernick have called for a boycott of the halftime show in support of the quarterback’s campaign against institutional racism.

Listen: “Harmony Hall,” a new song by the indie band Vampire Weekend, pairs the cryptic lyrics and distinct voice of the vocalist Ezra Koenig with upbeat guitar riffs, making for “among the first great thrills of 2019 pop,” as our critic Spencer Kornhaber writes.

Poem of the Week

Here is an excerpt from “To the Animal in the Hole,” by Erica Funkhouser:

The small changes in the dirt

at your entrance,

the disappearance of grass:

I note these in your absence.

You should just stay where you are.

You and your dark house

will grow together.

→ Read the rest, from The Atlantic’s July 1999 issue.

