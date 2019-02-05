— Shan Wang

Evening Reads

(Image: Jeff Brown)

Why do people have the political opinions they have? How, and why, do stances change?

“On rare occasions, we learn of a new one—a key factor that seems to have been overlooked. To a surprising degree, a recent strand of experimental psychology suggests, our political beliefs may have something to do with a specific aspect of our biological makeup: our propensity to feel physical disgust.”

→ Read the rest

(Courtesy of Atlantic reader Katrina Weinig)

Last week, we asked you what your childhood physical-education experience was like, in light of recent research that backs up what many of you experienced: that gym class was a no good, very bad time. One reader dug deep into primary sources and found her third-grade report card (printed above).

→ Here’s more of what readers had to say about their time in gym

(Kevin Frayer / Getty)

In the above image, Chinese workers make traditional red lanterns at a local factory in Tuntou, China last month. The village is responsible for millions of these red decorations.

Today marks the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year 2019, the Year of which animal, the last of the 12 animals included in the Chinese Zodiac?

→ For the answer, see this gallery of images from several countries ushering in the arrival of a new lunar year

Urban Developments

(London Transport Museum)

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing urban dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Subscribe to the CityLab Daily newsletter.

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here—the puzzle gets more difficult through the week. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Email Shan Wang at swang@theatlantic.com. Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.