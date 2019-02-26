— Saahil Desai

The majority of the world’s meteorites are discovered in Antarctica, but in recent decades researchers have found surprisingly few of them. They’re now testing an intriguing explanation:

“Though iron meteorites are falling through the atmosphere at equal rates across the planet, they simply weren’t showing up on the icy surface as often as they should be compared with their stony meteorite cousins. This raised an intriguing possibility: These missing iron meteorites were hiding beneath Antarctica’s ice. To test this idea, Katherine Joy and her colleagues had come to Antarctica as part of the first-ever expedition to search for ‘lost meteorites.’”

Some schools have onerous rules about when students can go to the bathroom, rules that on their face are intended to fend off potential out-of-classroom misconduct:

“A separate 2015 study underscores the disconnect between discipline-focused bathroom policies and kids’ health. While 81 percent of the more than 4,000 elementary-school teachers said they allow kids unlimited access to water, 88 percent also said they encourage their students to hold their pee; 36 percent of participants, meanwhile, indicated they had a ‘protocol in place to encourage students not to use the bathroom during class time.’”

Technology is reshaping our cities—often without permission and sometimes without a clue. That’s why CityLab launched a podcast, Technopolis, about how technology is disrupting, remaking, and even overrunning our cities. The urban-innovation expert Molly Turner and the start-up adviser Jim Kapsis will be your guides on this techno-urbanist adventure, drawing from their experience inside both government and tech to get at the heart of what tech is trying to do and what it means for the rest of us, from Silicon Valley to city hall. In this first episode of the show, they tackle a key question: Why are tech investors so interested in disrupting cities? And is all that venture capital good for cities?

