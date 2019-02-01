📚 THE AFFLUENT SOCIETY, by John Kenneth Galbraith

Eudora Welty considers the desire to connect

“I think we write stories in the ultimate hope of communication, but so do we make jelly in that hope. Communication and hope of it are conditions of life itself … We hope someone will taste our jelly and eat it with even more pleasure than it deserves and ask for another helping—no more can we hope for in writing our story.”

📚 THE OPTIMIST’S DAUGHTER, by Eudora Welty

Richard Wright counters criticism of his writing about race in America

“To ask a writer to deny the validity of his sensual perceptions is to ask him to be ‘expedient’ enough to commit spiritual suicide for the sake of politicians … My task is to weigh the effects of our civilization upon the personality, as it affects it here and now. If, in my weighing of those effects, I reveal rot, pus, filth, hate, fear, guilt, and degenerate forms of life, must I be consigned to hell?”

📚 NATIVE SON, by Richard Wright

Edith Wharton reflects on the mysteries of the creative process

“These people of mine, whose ultimate destiny I know, walk to it by ways unrevealed to me beforehand. Not only their speech, but what I might call their subsidiary action, seems to be their very own.”

📚 THE AGE OF INNOCENCE, by Edith Wharton

Thomas Wentworth Higginson advises young writers to dedicate themselves to their art

“Do not waste a minute, not a second, in trying to demonstrate to others the merit of your own performance. If your work does not vindicate itself, you cannot vindicate it, but you can labor steadily on to something which needs no advocate but itself.”

