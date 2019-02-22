The Jussie Smollett case gets thrown on its head. The actor relayed a horrific story of being victimized in a hate crime, but then came the twist: He allegedly orchestrated the whole thing. That Smollett, who is black, would go to such drastic lengths to fake the incident is a quintessential example of “victimhood chic,” argues John McWhorter—having fame and wealth wasn’t enough for the actor; he also was seeking to become the poster child against MAGA-style racism. Faking hate crimes is exceedingly rare, and the Smollett drama could lead some to question the damage done by future incidents. Adam Serwer writes that Smollett’s mendacity isn’t the exoneration of Trumpism that some of the president’s supporters have suggested.

—Saahil Desai

Evening Reads

Dieting fads typically call for pared-down meals that leave people feeling famished for most of the day. But a new trend called “intuitive eating,” founded by the dietitians Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch, encourages people to eat whatever they want.

“Intuitive eating sounds like permission to sit on your couch and eat pizza until you pass out. But Tribole and Bahr don’t deny that different foods have different nutritional benefits, or aim to tear down public-health initiatives that tell kids to eat vegetables. Instead, they say they want to help people who have struggled with eating understand how food makes their body feel when the act is untangled from stress or shame. Both Tribole and Bahr find that in the first week or two, new adherents of intuitive eating do sometimes binge on the things they had always tried to skip. But the two researchers say the vast majority of their clients quickly habituate to burgers or donuts and then crave the variety and nutrition represented by the ‘healthy’ foods they once used as punishment.”

Why do some people think blank-faced cats are psychopaths? It has all to do with their resting cat face.

“Cats, she pointed out, simply don’t have the facial muscles to make the variety of expressions a dog (or human) can. So when we look at a cat staring at us impassively, it looks like a psychopath who cannot feel or show emotion. But that’s just its face. Cats communicate not with facial expressions but through the positions of their ears and tails. Their emotional lives can seem inscrutable—and even nonexistent—until you spend a lot of time getting to know one.”

Our Critic’s Picks

Read: Chloe Aridjis’s Sea Monsters is a mysterious novel that doesn’t have much of a plot, but rather comes to life through its vivid symbols and metaphors.

Watch: Hale County This Morning, This Evening is up for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards, and a win for the director RaMell Ross would make him just the third black Oscar-winning documentarian.