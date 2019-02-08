The U.S. has long stationed troops in South Korea to fend off North Korea. But the deal between the two countries expired at the end of 2018, with the U.S. requesting that South Korea contribute more money to fund the 28,500 troops deployed there. Now, a South Korean lawmaker has indicated that a one-year deal had been struck that only incrementally increased its share of the total cost. American allies are playing close attention to the negotiations, as they’re proving to be a petri dish for how the Trump administration will approach other contract negotiations being hammered out in Japan and elsewhere.

The Supreme Court voted 5–4 to block a restrictive abortion law in Louisiana, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court’s liberal block and Justice Kavanaugh writing a dissent. Here’s why Roberts just might be the most interesting conservative on the Court in recent history.

—Saahil Desai

Evening Read

(David Williams)

At the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the perfectly manicured canines get all the attention, but their handlers have to do all the dirty work to ensure that they’re in tip-top shape before getting in front of the judges. For one mother-daughter team, life revolves around their show dogs:

“With four days to go before the prestigious 2019 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Mara Flood is spending a good chunk of her waking hours keeping Poe, a two-year-old smooth collie (full name: Travler SugarNSpice Witches Do Come Blue), from impulsively humping the young female in heat who’s been staying in the next room over. Flood has been taking the two outside in shifts, making sure one or the other is always in a crate. It’s a hassle, but then again, it’s right on schedule for a dog of Poe’s age: “He’s my teenage boy,’ Flood laughs. ‘He doesn’t even eat. He’s like, Oooh, a girl!’”

→ Read the rest.

(Alex Brandon / AP)

John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress, passed away Thursday night at the age of 92. The Majority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Steny Hoyer writes:

“On Wednesday, I traveled to Michigan to say goodbye. For two and a half hours, I sat by his bedside; Debbie sat nearby. Before I left, I leaned over and kissed John on his forehead and whispered: ‘I love you—that’s not just from me, but from all of your friends in the House.’”

→ Read the rest.

Our Critic’s Picks

(Focus Features)

Read: In 1986, the artists Run-DMC and Aerosmith struck up a somewhat ill-fitting collaboration and recorded a cover of one of the latter’s songs from a decade earlier. In Walk This Way: Run-DMC, Aerosmith, and the Song That Changed American Music Forever, Geoff Edgers writes that this partnership propelled rap from an underground subculture into mainstream entertainment.

Watch: Abducted in Plain Sight, a new Netflix documentary, chronicles the strange, bewildering story of a teenager who has been kidnapped by a close family friend. The revelations in the film are so extraordinary that they dull the filmmakers’ goal of ending the culture of silence around sexual assault.