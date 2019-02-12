— Saahil Desai

For all those who are getting divorced but can’t afford a divorce lawyer to help wade through the morass of division of assets and debt, child custody and support, and legal paperwork, Deborah Copaken documented her DIY divorce, for which she served as her own representation:

“Suddenly, what should have been an easy day in court became anything but. I quickly Googled 50/50 custody under the table. With precise, down-to-the hour 50/50 custody in New York State, I learned, the higher earner would be responsible for paying child support to the lower earner. Never mind that both of us knew precise 50/50 custody was impossible: I was, had been, and would always be our children’s primary caregiver. This was one of the many issues that tore us apart, the inequity in our domestic responsibilities. My smugness was gone. I longed for a lawyer.”

Do animals have feelings? Scientists in the West have only recently started to consider that possibility, but in India, that idea is deeply ingrained in the ideology of one religion:

“The bird hospital is one of several built by devotees of Jainism, an ancient religion whose highest commandment forbids violence not only against humans, but also against animals. A series of paintings in the hospital’s lobby illustrates the extremes to which some Jains take this prohibition. In them, a medieval king in blue robes gazes through a palace window at an approaching pigeon, its wing bloodied by the talons of a brown hawk still in pursuit. The king pulls the smaller bird into the palace, infuriating the hawk, which demands replacement for its lost meal, so he slices off his own arm and foot to feed it.”

The Green New Deal, CityLab’s Brentin Mock writes, must empower the people who face the most harm from climate change to help craft local solutions—all while challenging historical legacies of injustice. The number of unsheltered homeless Americans living in their car is growing. Some cities have started Safe Parking programs to help them, offering bathrooms, security, and other social services. Historic preservation is usually categorized in a binary way: Either buildings are historically significant, or they are not. That’s too limited, argues Patrice Frey.

