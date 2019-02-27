The clock is ticking in the United Kingdom: The country has just one month until the planned exit from the European Union. But the country has yet to hammer out a plan for its murky post-Brexit future; one deal proffered by Prime Minister Theresa May last month led to a stunning rebuke in Parliament that put the future of her leadership in doubt. That worry has only amplified of late. Several British lawmakers see an out: an extension. They want to delay the looming March 29th deadline to figure out the specifics of Brexit, but any extension would be up be contingent on the European Union to decide.

The above image depicts fibers and fragments of this type of material, which researchers found in the stomachs of nearly all the amphipods—deep-sea scavengers that are cousins to crabs and shrimp—they collected from some of the deepest parts of the world’s oceans.

“It’s not a good result,” one of the scientists involved said of the findings. “I don’t like doing this type of work.”

Having children seems to make people less happy, not more, as decades of happiness research would suggest—yet people continue have children. What’s going on? Researchers have landed on the factor of cost:

“David Blanchflower and Andrew Clark reached this conclusion after reviewing data recording the experiences of more than 1 million Europeans over the past decade. Those data, collected by the European Union, captured people’s self-reported satisfaction with their lives as well as their answer to the question ‘During the last twelve months, would you say you had difficulties to pay your bills at the end of the month?’

Their paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, points to some other variables that are linked to parents’ unhappiness: Children under the age of 10 appear to bring their parents more happiness than do children a few years over 10. Single parents are, on average, less happy than coupled parents. (And other research indicates that mothers are less happy than fathers.)

So what types of parents, once finances are accounted for, tend to be happiest?”

Hampshire is a small Massachusetts college that opened in 1970 with the promise of an unconventional education, in which students wouldn’t select majors but instead develop focus areas and wouldn’t receive letter grades but be evaluated holistically on their progress in classes. No faculty would be tenured; professors would be kept on through a consistent review process. It also boasted an unusually democratic form of governance.

Now the college is struggling for survival:

“This history provides an important backdrop to the announcements earlier this year by the president and board of trustees that Hampshire is pursuing a yet-to-be-defined strategic partnership—presumably with a larger university that could help stabilize the college financially—and will not be admitting a full class of new students in the fall. The news came as a shock to most of the current faculty, staff, and students, as well as to alumni and friends of the college. A storm of protest has followed, with student sit-ins of administrative offices, including that of the Hampshire president.”

