Then-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe is now sharing details on what he considers the ethical and moral lines President Trump crossed during his tenure, in an exclusive adaptation from his forthcoming book. McCabe recalls that on his first full day in the acting director role, shortly after the President had fired then-director James Comey, he received a call from the White House; the president wanted to chat. Like his former boss, McCabe said he took contemporaneous notes of the conversation.

The White House said Trump will sign a compromise bill to avert a government shutdown but will take an “executive action,” including declaring a national emergency, to bypass Congress to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall. The president has dangled the prospect of declaring a national emergency for weeks—here’s what powers might be afforded to a president under such a declaration. (It’s also worth remembering that the U.S. currently is under roughly 30 other ongoing national emergencies, one of which was issued by President Jimmy Carter a full four decades ago.)

After a married couple found out that the wife had terminal breast cancer, they made an unusual choice: keeping it a secret from the kids.

“Marla and I launched our stealth treatment strategy together: Everything would be tried; little would be shared. We saw no need to alarm friends, worry relatives, or derail the girls. Subterfuge was essential for survival—not just the literal, existential kind, but survival of the spirit. Our kids would not be robbed of stability; protecting their sense of the ordinary was everything. The ground would stay steady, and we would extend the runway for as long as possible.”

Cardinal Seán O’Malley, who runs the Archdiocese of Boston, is one of the closest confidantes of the pope, yet he has struggled in his quest to remedy the Church’s lingering sexual-abuse problem:

“In an interview on a recent cold morning in Boston, the cardinal spoke about the progress he believes the Church, and Pope Francis, have made in recent years, and what’s still lacking. He detailed his proposal to establish Vatican tribunals to deal with bishops accused of wrongdoing—one of the major problems the Church has yet to address. The pope ‘was convinced to do it another way,’ O’Malley said. ‘We’re still waiting for the procedures to be clearly articulated.’ He often described problems in the Church passively, without directly assigning agency or fault. ”

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing urban dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

Why did California Governor Gavin Newsom scale back the quest for high-speed rail between San Francisco and Los Angeles? The new plan, Laura Bliss writes, risks turning the transportation project into an economic-development tool. Looking for love this Valentine’s Day? Apparently, America left its heart in San Francisco: Residents of the Bay Area may be among the "most romantic" in the country, according to data from OkCupid. In urban marketing campaigns, cities often focus on the same basic ingredients: hipster coffee shops, bike lanes, and farm-to-table restaurants. City branding needs a shot of creativity, Aaron Renn writes—it’s time to showcase distinct identities of place.

