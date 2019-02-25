+ Green Book’s title pays homage to The Negro Motorist Green Book, a compendium of black businesses, hotels, and homes where African American travelers could find refuge during the Jim Crow era. Though the Oscar-winning film doesn’t do it justice, this new documentary shows just how important the guidebook was as a community-building tool.

Trump will meet for a second time with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, later this week. Trump is taking an “I alone can fix it” approach to the hermetic nation’s denuclearization, and that means the best shot at diplomacy is a high-stakes, one-on-one meeting between the two leaders. After their first meeting in June, Trump extracted concessions from the North Koreans—yet the country’s nuclear might still seems unchanged, or has perhaps grown more formidable since then. What’s clear heading into the Trump-Kim confab 2.0 is that the U.S. president is hungry to come home with any sort of victory he can claim, even if that means pushing denuclearization to the back burner.

Samuel L. Jackson embraces Spike Lee, the winner of the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. See other striking moments from the 2019 Oscars.

A white adobe chapel called La Lomita, wedged on the banks of the Rio Grande between the U.S. and Mexico, has welcomed parishioners since 1899. But now a looming border wall is putting its future in limbo:

“Customs and Border Protection maps from July 2017 showed that the agency planned to build a wall segment just yards from La Lomita, which means “little hill.” At best, the plan seemed to leave the chapel on the Mexico-facing side of the wall—a liminal “no-man’s-land” south of the wall, but north of the border itself. At worst, advocates feared that the chapel could be bulldozed. Then, on February 14, Congress funded 55 miles of new walls in the Rio Grande Valley, and wrote protections for the chapel into the bill. For a moment, La Lomita seemed safe. But then President Trump declared a national emergency to unlock more wall-building money than Congress had allowed.”

Every Monday, Lori Gottlieb answers questions from readers about their problems, big and small. This week, Reginald from Keller, Texas, writes:

“Let me start by saying I’m not leaving my wife because of her illness. On the contrary, I’ve probably stayed way longer—we’ve been married nearly 14 years—than I should have because of it. We both could make a case for why we should have never gotten married. We broke up and got back together several times prior to marrying. I even married someone else (the marriage lasted approximately one year, and I could write a separate letter about that one!), and I was engaged to someone else before our paths crossed again and we married.