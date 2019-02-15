📚 THE HARDY BOYS SERIES, by Franklin W. Dixon

Living through death with Harry Potter

“Because of Harry—who saw people his age die, who learned that mortality is not something to fear, and who worked through his anger to find strength even when it was hard—I eventually had something to map my own experience onto.”

📚 THE HARRY POTTER SERIES, by J. K. Rowling

Confronting reality through the fantasy of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

“When you go to Narnia, your worries come with you. Narnia just becomes the place where you work them out and try to resolve them.”

📚 THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, by C. S. Lewis

📚 THE MAGICIAN’S LAND, by Lev Grossman

Why a classic German children’s tale is ripe for revisiting

“Many childhood favorites lose their luster when filtered through the lens of adulthood, yet Momo can somehow seem creepier, more urgent, more unheimlich, to its readers the older they get.”

📚 MOMO, by Michael Ende

📚 THE NEVERENDING STORY, by Michael Ende

📚 A WRINKLE IN TIME, by Madeleine L’Engle

What rereading childhood books teaches adults about themselves

“Rereading ‘reminds us that we can experience something intensely and not be seeing everything at the time. And going back, we see something different.’”

📚 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, by L. M. Montgomery

📚 THE LITTLE PRINCE, by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

📚 THE SWISS FAMILY ROBINSON, by Johann David Wyss

📚 DOMINIC, by William Steig

📚 CHARLOTTE’S WEB, by E. B. White

📚 AMERICAN BORN CHINESE, by Gene Luen Yang

📚 THE BIRCHBARK HOUSE, by Louise Erdrich

📚 TRICKSTER’S CHOICE, by Tamora Pierce

Michelle Miller, from Houston, Texas, says Zora Neale Hurston's Their Eyes Were Watching God "provides a beautiful model for loving" while still demonstrating "the dark side of passion, for jealousy and possessiveness." Dan Williams, from Naperville, Illinois, recommends Marilynne Robinson's Home, which "explores the bonds of familial love through the fraught relationship between a sister and her rebellious brother."

