This Week in Family

On the 15th anniversary of Facebook, the Atlantic senior editor Julie Beck writes that the popular, all-encompassing social network is like unicorn blood in Harry Potter. Much like the substance that keeps Voldemort barely alive in a semi-lifelike state, Facebook allows relationships with old classmates and distant relatives to drag on well beyond their natural life span. “Facebook is where friendships go to never quite die,” Beck writes. “The site has created an entirely new category of relationship, one that simply couldn't have existed for most of human history—the vestigial friendship.” While people often have hundreds, if not thousands, of “friends” on Facebook, research shows that most people can’t maintain that many relationships in real life. But that network of weaker ties with people you haven’t seen or talked to in years can sometimes come in handy if you’re searching for information or advice—like an old encyclopedia gathering dust on a shelf until the moment you need it.

Highlights

When an Italian economist raised his London-born daughter in Switzerland with his Spanish wife, he started wondering why parenting styles vary so widely in different countries. That question became the basis for Fabrizio Zilibotti’s new book, Love, Money, and Parenting: How Economics Explains the Way We Raise Our Kids. The Atlantic staff writer Joe Pinsker interviewed Zilibotti on the rise of helicopter parenting, and how the level of income inequality in a society plays a major role in how parents raise their children.