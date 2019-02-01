Stephanie Land’s new memoir reveals what living paycheck to paycheck is like for a single mom working as a maid in the homes of wealthy Americans. In a Q&A with the Atlantic staff writer Ashley Fetters, Land talks about how she felt the need to hide her financial woes from clients, who had their own misconceptions about living in poverty. The book chronicles both the emotional and social tolls of poverty, as well as the constant bureaucratic struggles that made securing basic necessities difficult for Land.

Every Monday, the psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb answers readers’ questions about life’s trials and tribulations, big or small, in The Atlantic’s “Dear Therapist” column.

This week, a reader has questions about navigating her long-term relationship with a divorced father of three—and his ex-wife. She doesn’t feel like she has the space to build a relationship with her boyfriend’s children in the constant shadow of their mother.

Lori’s advice: First, recognize that your boyfriend, his kids, and their mother are a package deal. Then set boundaries while remembering that parenting sometimes requires them to be fluid.

While you absolutely should have some uninterrupted time with [your partner] and parameters set in place, it will be important for you to talk about his needs as well. Parenting requires a lot of selflessness but also has many rewards. Similarly, stepparenting requires a lot of selflessness and has the potential to come with rewards, but it also comes with a stipulation—one you have to decide whether you can live with.

