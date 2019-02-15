***

A Friendship Baked in the Great British Bake Off Tent

Selasi Gbormittah (left) and Val Stones (right). Courtesy of Val Stones.

Beck: Do you remember how you two, specifically, became friends?

Selasi: During downtime or when we were at the hotel I used to talk to Val a lot, and in the green room. I think our common interests came into play, because I found out that Val loved motorbikes.

Val: I had a motorbike license before Selasi.

Selasi: I think that's when the friendship really began. Also because I love whiskey—Val brought me two tiny bottles of whiskey from a distillery onto the set for me, which I still haven't drank. They're still at home.

Val: I've got some more samples for you, but you're gonna have to come over here to drink them ...

Selasi: My favorite OAP.

Beck: What is OAP?

Selasi: Old-age pensioner.

Val: A person who is past 60 and getting retirement pension. I'm his favorite OAP. And I've always said that Selasi is my favorite adopted son ... He watches his swearing with me, just like he would his grandma.

