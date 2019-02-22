📚 FROM THE MIXED-UP FILES OF MRS. BASIL E. FRANKWEILER, by E. L. Konigsburg

“The High King was the first time I read and mourned the death of a character whom I truly loved, feeling the loss of Prince Rhun so deeply that The High King stood alone un-reread among Lloyd Alexander’s series because I simply could not bear it as a 10-year-old. It was the first time I felt inspired by a book to write to the author. Much to my thrilled amazement, he sent me a note back. I am certain it helped to cement my love of reading and career as a teacher of literature.” — Kathy Patterson, a Books Briefing reader

📚 THE CHRONICLES OF PRYDAIN SERIES, by Lloyd Alexander

*

J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit still matters 80 years later

“Although the short and whimsical book is considered lightweight compared to The Lord of the Rings trilogy, it’s still in many ways the best that literature has to offer. Tolkien is first a linguist, and it’s not only his creation of elvish, dwarvish, and orcish languages out of whole cloth that impresses, but also the way he toys with English and illustrates the power of language itself to create.”

📚 THE HOBBIT, by J. R. R. Tolkien

Postmodernism for kids

“For an example of postmodern hallmarks—such as metafiction, the unreliable narrator, irony, black humor, self-reference, maximalism, and paranoia—look no further than [A Series of Unfortunate Events].”

📚 A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS, by Lemony Snicket

📚 LEMONY SNICKET: THE UNAUTHORIZED AUTOBIOGRAPHY, by Lemony Snicket

📚 THE MONSTER AT THE END OF THIS BOOK, by Jon Stone

📚 BLACK AND WHITE, by David Macaulay

*

“Black Beauty. It’s probably what started my love of animals and led me into my life as a rescuer. The current animal tally is seven dogs and three cats, with more coming and going as they are pulled from shelters and re-homed through a local group. Even as an adult, I can’t help but wonder if they have some of the same thoughts that Beauty did.” — Jenna Stephens-Austin, via Facebook

📚 BLACK BEAUTY, by Anna Sewell

“Dominic is a good person (er —dog) but not without his flaws. But the book is built around his kind soul, and what is gained by doing thoughtful things for no reward, and the far more priceless value of friendship. When my best friend had her daughter, I gave her a copy of that book, because her kindness and friendship reminded me so much of the good person Dominic was, and that I’d always aspired to be.” — Annie VanderMeer Mitsoda, via Facebook

📚 DOMINIC, by William Steig

*

The quotidian brilliance of Beverly Cleary

“The genius and charm of [her] early books lies in the way Cleary fully and leisurely entered and articulated the workings of a child’s mind. ”