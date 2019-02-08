📚 NORTHANGER ABBEY, by Jane Austen

📚 PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, by Jane Austen

📚 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, by Jane Austen

📚 MANSFIELD PARK, by Jane Austen

📚 EMMA, by Jane Austen

📚 PERSUASION, by Jane Austen

The sci-fi comic book that portrays gay romance as completely conventional

“Artifice tells a story about an android assassin (Deacon) who falls in love with a young man (Jeff) his corporate owners want him to kill.”

📚 ARTIFICE, by Alex Woolfson, illustrated by Winona Nelson

How to write consent in romance novels

“[Jasmine] Guillory is particularly skilled at writing the men who woo her novels’ female protagonists with compassion and empathy … Guillory’s male leads aren’t perfect, but they’re unwavering in their respect for the women at the center of these stories.”

📚 THE PROPOSAL, by Jasmine Guillory

📚 THE WEDDING DATE, by Jasmine Guillory

Friendships can be as fulfilling and fraught as their romantic counterparts

“The love in the platonic relationships [Deborah] Tannen describes … can be passionate, and comforting, and life-defining, and occasionally heart-breaking.”

📚 YOU’RE THE ONLY ONE I CAN TELL: INSIDE THE LANGUAGE OF WOMEN’S FRIENDSHIPS, by Deborah Tannen

How James Baldwin’s writings about love evolved

“If Beale Street Could Talk, which was published in 1974 and follows a young black couple whose lives are torn apart by a false criminal accusation, … marked a crucial turn in how the author sought to characterize the most abiding theme and moral principle of his work: love.”

📚 IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, by James Baldwin

📚 THE FIRE NEXT TIME, by James Baldwin

You Recommend

Last week, we asked you to share your most challenging and rewarding reads. Candace Polson, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, stuck with Paradise Lost and discovered that “if the reader looks and listens to every line, every image, a stronger, slightly more self-possessed view of Eve emerges.” Richard Gess, of Atlanta, Georgia, recommends Miniatures, a novel by Norah Labiner that expands from “riffing on the Sylvia Plath/Ted Hughes mytho-history” to include “everything from radical slowing of narrative time to continuing allusions to 1970s–1980s childhood pop culture … a vast swath of the world.”

This week’s newsletter is written by Rosa Inocencio Smith. The book she’s been texting her friends about lately is Exit West, by Mohsin Hamid.

