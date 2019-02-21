Humanitarian efforts aren’t generally controversial, but that hasn’t been the case with American aid to Venezuela. The Latin American country has been consumed by a cascading economic and hunger crisis, leading millions of Venezuelans to flee to neighboring Colombia. The U.S. government has responded by sending supplies such as groceries, vitamin supplements, and hygiene products to the country, but the aid has another, thinly veiled purpose —helping lead to the ouster of the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro. That ulterior motive has some aid workers fretting that the politicization of humanitarian initiatives could have disastrous effects.

New England moose can grow up to 1,700 pounds and can run as fast as 35 miles per hour, but as global warming leads to shorter winters, they’re succumbing to a tiny but deadly predator: blood-sucking ticks.

“First, they weighed him. To the trunk of the big spruce they strapped a custom-made scale—a steel ell with three pulleys and a thick rope to which they hooked a spring scale. They wrestled the moose onto a heavy net, collected the net’s four corners, and with the triple-pulley system and considerable effort, hoisted him off the ground ... The moose swung slowly just above the snow. I asked what this ten-month-old calf would have weighed if healthy: about 400 pounds ... ‘Two-seventy. Lightest one yet.’ The ticks had taken a third of this animal’s weight.”

Why has YouTube become especially susceptible to fostering and spreading loony conspiracy theories?

“YouTube offers infinite opportunities to create, a closed ecosystem, an opaque algorithm, and the chance for a very small number of people to make a very large amount of money. While these conditions of production—which incentivize content creation at a very low cost to YouTube—exist on other modern social platforms, YouTube’s particular constellation of them is special. It’s why conspiracy videos get purchase on the site, and why they will be very hard to uproot.”

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing urban dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

Books used to be rare, usually religious, and accessed almost exclusively by wealthy white men. Then the “social library” was born, the visual storyteller Ariel Aberg-Riger writes. Here’s her stunning visual history of what libraries have meant to American cities. Tiles are one of the unofficial symbols of Lisbon, Portugal. That—along with high resale prices and the recent real-estate boom—is why the famed azulejos are being stolen. Berlin’s housing-policy proposals might seem radical—from banning huge corporate landlords to freezing rents for five years—but polls show the public is ready for something dramatic.

