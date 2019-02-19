Are we really on the cusp of an insect apocalypse? Just this month, two researchers concluded that given our current climate trajectory, insects as a whole could vanish within the century. But these claims seem to be more hyperbole than fact: Insects are staggeringly diverse in breadth, with about 1 million discovered species, making it virtually impossible for the type of mass apocalypse some have prognosticated. Still, some insects, because they are so specialized, are highly vulnerable to environmental fluctuations, and their potential endangerment (or extinction) in coming years could still reverberate throughout food webs and affect a host of other species.

— Saahil Desai

Evening Reads

(Netflix)

Roma, the Netflix drama that centers around the story of a maid working for a family in 1970s Mexico, garnered 10 Oscar nominations heading into the Academy Awards this weekend. Keshia Naurana Baldalge writes about what it’s like watching the film as someone who was raised by maids, and then later worked as one:

“When my father left the family, our maid at that time, Lena, cried with me and my grandmother in the kitchen. ‘Poor thing,’ Lena murmured as we pressed into her. She held both of our trembling frames, trying to be strong, yet her face was as wet as ours. And when my younger brother was diagnosed with diabetes, Jane, our maid then, broke down in sobs late at night—something I only know because I shared a room with her.”

→ Read the rest

( Mikroman6/ Getty)

Everyone has that one type of food that they just can’t stand. But that doesn’t mean our tastes and distastes can’t be changed.

“The tie between early life and food preference goes beyond issues of exposure, says Ellyn Satter, a dietitian and therapist who studies and treats picky eating in both children and adults. In childhood, people acquire many of their emotional difficulties with eating, so understanding that emotional tie is key to both overcoming aversions and raising children with positive relationships to food … ‘Children are coerced to eat certain amounts of certain types of food, which turns them off to those foods.’”

→ Read the rest

Urban Developments

(Detroit Public Library Digital Collections)

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing urban dwellers around the world. Claire Tran shares today’s top stories:

In Detroit’s oldest African-American neighborhood, most families had roots dating back to the Civil War. But by the 1950s, they were slowly displaced by so-called “urban renewal.” Resurfaced photographs show a typical day in the now-vanished Black Bottom. In fast-aging pockets of rural America, older residents are going back to work—but it’s not always for the money. From clearing snow to fighting fires, vital town maintenance needs the help of retirees. A record 7 million Americans are three months late on their car payments. Cars are necessary in many regions to access good jobs, but defaulted auto loans can put drivers in a debt trap.

