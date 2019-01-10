3. The wealthiest couple in the world is divorcing after 25 years. The announcement from the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, the novelist MacKenzie Bezos, was hardly the end of the story. How will the Bezoses divide their $137 billion in assets, a process that might make MacKenzie the world’s richest woman? And as the separation became public, the National Enquirer tabloid published a tawdry story accusing Bezos of having an affair. The move is notable because the Enquirer has developed a reputation as an unrelenting attack dog for President Trump, who has frequently directed his ire at the Jeff Bezos–owned Washington Post.

“I weigh 460 pounds. Those are the hardest words I’ve ever had to write. Nobody knows that number—not my wife, not my doctor, not my closest friends. It feels like confessing a crime,” begins Tommy Tomlinson’s brutally raw and tenderly human essay on the experiences of being too big in America, excerpted from his forthcoming book, The Elephant in the Room: One Fat Man’s Quest to Get Smaller in a Growing America. → Read the rest.

America’s current bubbling housing crisis cries out for a straightforward remedy, but there is one nationwide impediment to construction, Derek Thompson argues. → Read the rest.

1. This German newsweekly continues to reckon with a scandal in which one of its former star reporters consistently exaggerated and invented people and facts across multiple celebrated stories.

2. A Chinese spacecraft known by this name, after a Chinese goddess of the moon, landed on the far side of the moon last week.

3. Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen, was arrested on December 28 in this country on suspicion of espionage, and now faces lengthy jail time there.

How have 300 years of urbanization and farming transformed the planet? The environmental scientist Erle Ellis has studied the impact of humanity on the Earth for decades—and his team’s results show startling changes. Thanks to the government shutdown, tens of thousands of low-income renters across the nation are now facing eviction. Kriston Capps reports that they’re largely seniors and people with disabilities. Your fitness resolution might be easier if you’re rich. A new analysis by Richard Florida and Charlotta Mellander finds that the availability of exercise venues reflects broader divides of class and geography.

