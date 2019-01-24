—Saahil Desai and Shan Wang

(Left: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters. Right: Courtesy Deborah Copaken)

After Deborah Copaken scoured the internet to find the best possible coat to fend off the wintertime shivers, she had her sights on a $925 Canada Goose parka:

“Aside from my children’s college education, monthly rent, various medical procedures, and a few pieces of long-lasting furniture, I don’t generally spend that kind of money. I don’t own a home. I’ve never owned a car. Could I really walk around with that white Canada Goose patch on my arm? Maybe I could just cut it off.”

But when her coat arrived, it wasn’t what it seemed.

(Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

Ever wonder what happens to that ill-fitting pair of pants or lightbulb of the wrong wattage that you purchased and then returned to Amazon? Sometimes, they get sent to a liquidation website that bundles together the accoutrements and resells them:

“Every box is a core sample drilled through the digital crust of platform capitalism. On Amazon’s website, sophisticated sorting algorithms relentlessly rank and organize these products before they go out into the world, but once the goods return to the warehouse, they shake free of the database and become random objects thrown together into a box by fate.”

Guess the Image

(Wang Mingzhu / VCG via Getty)

The above photograph is an aerial view of workers on the roof of what’s being billed as the world’s largest single-terminal airport, set for completion in 2019. The estimated price tag for the construction has soared to $14 billion U.S. dollars, and planners hope that by 2025, this airport would shuttle as many as 72 million passengers a year.

This international airport is located on the outskirts of which major city? (Go here for the answer.)

Urban Developments

Diller, Scofidio and Renfro

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world.

Atop the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ agenda this week: How local leaders can insulate their communities from the federal shutdown’s effects. In some ways, this country is divided into two: Those who take public transit to work, and those who drive. Where do you fall? London’s next concert hall design looks crazy. But its skewed angled, crazy-Toblerone-stuck-to-a- Modernist-box appearance has a purpose.

