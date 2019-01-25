“Western governments’ complicity, primarily by way of silence, gives authoritarian rulers confidence in their actions.” Matthew Hedges was a British academic jailed for seven months last year in the United Arab Emirates for alleged espionage. He writes publicly about his harrowing experience for the first time here.

—Shan Wang

Evening Read

(Photo: Jennifer A. Smith / Getty)

Socially conscious grocery shoppers have long been eager to remedy one of the most-cited problems in the food industry: unused produce. Start-ups that put together boxes of “ugly” fruits and veggies have popped up to tackle the issue. Can they have real impact?

“Depending on who you ask, ugly produce is either the salvation or destruction of America’s food system. The reality of its potential impact might be a little more complicated, with start-ups profiting from the food system’s structural problems while also providing real, material good for working-class people. It seems as though ‘ugly’ produce companies didn’t anticipate the criticism they’ve received.”

→ Read the rest.

Our Critic’s Picks

(Still from The Favourite / Fox)

Read: The Man Booker Prize finalist Chigozie Obioma’s second book, An Orchestra of Minorities, is a recasting of Homer’s Odyssey epic—for the protagonists in each tale, “mere survival is the most amazing feat of all.”

Watch: Yorgos Lanthimos’s Oscar-nominated The Favourite, and watch it especially for the ways the three female leads move—flail, stomp, fall, storm—through the halls of power, with “refreshing range and complexity.”

Listen: The indie rocker Sharon Van Etten’s fifth album, Remind Me Tomorrow, is a celebration of vulnerability. The songs have a pop accessibility; yet “they also blur and drift, edging from expected notes to weird ones.”

Poem of the Week

On this chaotic Friday, here is an excerpt from “Rope’s End,” by the Pulitzer Prize–winning former U.S. poet laureate, Howard Nemerov:

Unraveling a rope

You begin at the end.

Taking the finished work

You pick it to its bits,

Straightening out the crossed,

Deriving many from one.

→ Read the rest, from The Atlantic’s September 1967 issue.

Reporting Residency

The Atlantic is launching a program to help cultivate a new generation of public-service journalists. We’re looking for emerging writers who are interested in working with Atlantic editors to report and write a portfolio piece or series. The residency lasts three months and comes with a $15,000 stipend. Pitches are due by January 27. Apply here.

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here—the puzzle gets more difficult throughout the week. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Email Shan Wang at swang@theatlantic.com Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Saahil Desai is an assistant editor at The Atlantic, where he covers family and education. Twitter