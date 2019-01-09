What We’re Following

Welcome to day 19 of the government shutdown. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are about to miss a paycheck. Some are furloughed, while others—from TSA agents to prison guards—are required to show up for work anyway. Federal government workers technically aren’t allowed to strike due to a 1947 law, and with the prospect of the shutdown dragging on for weeks or months, some unions representing them are turning to the courts for relief, filing a lawsuit alleging that forcing the employees to work without pay is a violation of minimum-wage laws.

American college students are going hungry. For many, college may evoke the “freshman 15”—but for millions of students, it’s a time of hunger. A new report from the Government Accountability Office shows that while some of these students could get food-stamp benefits, they often don’t know that they’re eligible. And hungry students are at a heightened risk of dropping out of college, which undermines the billions of dollars that the federal government spends on financial aid.

People are apprehensive about putting their vulnerabilities on display, thinking that it makes them appear weak, inadequate, or just plain flawed. But others might perceive your vulnerabilities differently than you do: as something that’s alluring. A number of studies showcase how the so-called beautiful-mess effect can manifest in dating and in the workplace, which is evidence that “when we think about our own vulnerability, it’s more concrete and real, because we are so close to it.”