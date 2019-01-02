What We’re Following

New Names: The Washington State governor and Democrat Jay Inslee also has his eye on a run for U.S. president in 2020, with a single-minded focus on the threat of climate change and its radiating impacts on the environment and national security. The relatively obscure entrant tries to give his pitch to Edward-Isaac Dovere. In the foreign-policy space, meet the new (acting) secretary of defense, an MIT-trained engineer and former Boeing executive with a year and a half of experience in the government so far.

In Space: The edge of the known universe has expanded. As 2018 became 2019, the NASA spacecraft New Horizons discovered a new object the size of a city and located 4 billion miles from Earth: It’s the most distant encounter with another celestial object in the history of space exploration, writes Marina Koren. Now we also have pictures of this icy object, 2014 MU69. In other milestones: The Netherlands-based company SpaceLife Origin wants to send a pregnant woman into space to give birth, setting 2024 as the target date for the trip. We have a lot of questions—chief of which is, Why do this?

Bad Apple: The technology giant Apple announced a steep cut to its revenue projections for its most recent financial quarter—from $91.5 billion to $84 billion—the first time since 2002 that the company’s taken such measures. Apple is citing the brewing trade war between the U.S. and China. Alexis Madrigal walks through a few other ways to read this news, including: This seems to be a very bad sign for the global economy. (Want to read another idea on how President Donald Trump can approach the trade wars? Here’s Reihan Salam’s recommendation.)