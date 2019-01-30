— Saahil Desai

If humans ever do travel to a planet beyond Earth—whether it’s by choice or necessity—they’ll face a major challenge apart from just getting there: food. The journey would be so long that astronauts would need to grow crops from seeds in space, but figuring out how to achieve that is easier said than done:

Outer space, as you might expect, is not kind to plants, or people, or most living things, except maybe for tardigrades, those microscopic creatures that look like little bears. If you stuck a daisy out of the International Space Station and exposed it to the vacuum of space, it would perish immediately. The water in its cells would rush out and dissipate as vapor, leaving behind a freeze-dried flower.

Millions of struggling Americans are turning to their grandparents as a safety net. The average grandparent couple gives more than $2,000 to their grandkids each year—an amount that has risen considerably over the past decade:

But no matter how well intentioned these transactions are, the fact that many young Americans turn to the Bank of Grandma and Grandpa is evidence of their struggles and the lack of an adequate safety net to keep them afloat. Giving money to grandchildren is also one way that well-off families pass on privilege and wealth not just to the next generation, but to the one after that—a way that Americans stay rooted in the social stratum into which they were born.

Coretta Scott King, who passed away 13 years ago today, is remembered as an afterthought to her larger-than-life husband, Martin Luther King Jr. But, as The Atlantic wrote in its reflection on the latter’s legacy, Scott King was more than her husband’s sidekick:

Notably, she pushed him to come out publicly against U.S. involvement in Vietnam. He held back, fearing criticism, but she did not. In 1965, she addressed an anti-war rally at Madison Square Garden, in New York. Later that year, she took her husband’s place when he changed his mind about addressing a peace rally in Washington, D.C. Asked whether he had educated his wife on these issues, he said, “She educated me.”

Read the full piece by Jeanne Theoharis.

