What We’re Following

Keeping It 2100: Climate-change updates can sometimes feel like one dire prognostication after another, but today came a morsel of not-as-awful news: An ominous prediction from two years ago that quickly melting glaciers in Antarctica will destroy the homes of 150 million people by 2100 looks to be less likely than the researchers initially thought. Still, the revised figures don’t make the necessity of addressing climate change any less acute: According to a recent UN report, governments aren’t doing anywhere near enough to fend off the worst effects of climate change.

Mr. Mayor: 2019 may have just begun, but 2020 is already here, as a phalanx of Democrats look to soon join Elizabeth Warren in announcing presidential runs. But amid all the senators and governors and representatives and Cabinet secretaries eying a bid, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is the lone chief executive of a city—and he would be the first active mayor to run for president since 1972. That raises the question of how Garcetti can balance a presidential campaign with the mountain of responsibilities involved with managing the country’s second-largest city.

What to Watch and Read: The Golden Globes are this Sunday, as the Hollywood glitterati congregate in what marks the start of the winter awards season. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are hosting—a somewhat random pairing that nevertheless is devoid of the drama of the Academy Awards hosting fiasco. In the Trump era, children’s books are getting political, and Workers’ Tales: Socialist Fairy Tales, Fables, and Allegories From Great Britain shows that what’s old is new again: It’s a compilation of late-19th- and early-20th-century stories and fables that are “plain-language, kid-friendly introductions to socialist politics.”