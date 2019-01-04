📚 HIKING WITH NIETZSCHE: ON BECOMING WHO YOU ARE, by John Kaag

A former first lady’s uncommon, requisite resolve

“It’s not surprising that Michelle Obama would have felt overwhelmed by the unrelenting negativity hurled at her and her daughters during her husband’s campaigns and presidency. What is startling about Becoming, however, is her willingness to admit to—and detail—these moments of doubt, of fear, of anxiety.”

📚 BECOMING, by Michelle Obama

The Wilco bandleader Jeff Tweedy says it’s okay to be okay

“He’s spoken out against the archetype with which he got tagged: the tortured artist. His memoir is now, on some level, a 304-page takedown of that cultural myth.”

📚 LET’S GO (SO WE CAN GET BACK), by Jeff Tweedy

How Rudyard Kipling turned his guilt into fiction

“He was a man who glorified war without ever having fought in one—and that’s where you get into the intense mix of grief and shame that Kipling surely brought to this story. ”

📚 “THE GARDENER,” by Rudyard Kipling

📚 RIVER UNDER THE ROAD, by Scott Spencer

What Jane Austen’s novels teach readers about reading—and living better

“For Austen, the way a character reads is emblematic of other forms of interpretation: One’s skills in comprehending written language are linked to one’s ability to understand life, other people, and oneself.”

📚 NORTHANGER ABBEY, by Jane Austen

📚 PERSUASION, by Jane Austen

📚 PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, by Jane Austen

📚 ON READING WELL: FINDING THE GOOD LIFE THROUGH GREAT BOOKS, by Karen Swallow Prior

Last week, we asked you to tell us about particularly memorable literary party scenes. Karen, a reader in Vancouver, British Columbia, recommends “Babette’s Feast” by Isak Dinesen, in which “Babette awakens the dinner guests from their humdrum lives.” Elizabeth Rambo, of North Carolina, describes a scene in Dorothy Dunnett’s Checkmate, in which “Dunnett captures every ridiculous detail and disaster of the feast and entertainment, where too many people crush into an inadequate space, painted decorations are still dripping, and members of the nobility have had to lend their own serving dishes and flatware to accommodate the King’s ‘invitation.’ Somehow everyone gets out alive!”

