What We’re Following

Video doesn’t mean irrefutable truth, though time and again it’s offered as proof, as explanation. This weekend, controversy boiled over around a viral video of Kentucky Catholic high school students in Washington for the March for Life, appearing to mock Native Americans who’d participated in the Indigenous Peoples March. Then a second video emerged, muddling the clarity of the first. The incident, Julie Irwin Zimmerman writes, ended up a Rorschach test. What’s a productive lesson to take from all this?

As vicious cold and snow enveloped the eastern U.S., a reminder that individual record cold days during any given year don’t erase decades of rising averages: The average time, for instance, between the last frost of spring and the first frost of fall has increased in every region of the U.S. since the early-20th century. A reminder, also, that both planetary warming and local emissions can dramatically alter a region’s weather patterns, and an entire region’s identity and way of life.

Uncertainty reigns in the story of the Moscow Trump Tower project. The special counsel spokesperson issued a rare statement, disputing parts of a BuzzFeed News report that the president himself allegedly directed his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the Moscow project. On Sunday, Rudy Giuliani, representing the President Donald Trump for free, appeared on TV to deny that Trump ever instructed Cohen to lie, while also saying discussions for the project may have stretched into November 2016, contradicting the president’s own statements (Giuliani later tried to walk back these comments).