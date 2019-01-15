New research suggests that trans kids are confident in who they are, which provides insight into the fraught question of when kids are old enough to transition. A University of Washington psychologist studied 85 nonconforming kids ages 3 through 12 who defy gender stereotypes as measured through a series of tests that noted, for example, their preference for particular types of toys and clothes. After tracking the cohort over time, she saw that a significant number of them eventually transitioned. The finding bolsters the case that there is something distinctive about transgender children. In other words, “Children change their gender because of their identities; they don’t change their identities because they change their gender.”

Unthinkable

Two years into President Donald Trump’s first term in office, The Atlantic looks back on the moments that have defined his presidency. “Unthinkable” is our catalog of 50 incidents, ranked—highly subjectively!—according to both their outlandishness and their importance.

At No. 4: Putin and Trump meeting, without chaperones.

Evening Read

Food and drinks infused with cannabidiol, or CBD, have become trendy of late, but regulators haven’t kept up with the fad:

The problem is, it’s not easy to know what you’re actually ingesting, or if it’ll actually change how you feel. At best, CBD in America exists in a confusing state of quasi-legality and yet-to-be-realized potential. Experts estimate that the market for it could balloon to $22 billion by 2022, but with cannabis and hemp laws changing rapidly across the country, the chemical is almost entirely unregulated on the consumer market, with no end-product labeling or composition standards to help shoppers understand what they’re buying. The market is rife with misinformation even when CBD is sold as a relatively simple oil or supplement. When it’s squirted into a latte or baked into a cookie, CBD’s uses and effects get even more opaque. The chemical’s loudest advocates make health claims far beyond the current scientific evidence, and its harshest critics often dismiss the compound entirely as just another snake oil in America’s long tradition of health scams. Journalists are starting to get a handle on what CBD actually does and what is actually known about it, but along with researchers and regulators, we’re still playing catch-up when it comes to the people who have pushed the compound into what feels like mainstream overnight success: entrepreneurs.

What Do You Know … About Family?

1. This proportion of Americans don’t know the first names of all of their grandparents, according to Ancestry.com.