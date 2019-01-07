The average man in the U.S. has about five and a half hours of free time a day—30 minutes more than the average woman, according to government data. What are men doing with all this extra time? This gap has widened as women, and especially mothers, have entered the workforce in droves over the past century, so one possible explanation is that mothers still assume the lion’s share of the child-care and housework responsibilities in families.

This is the untold story of how America’s political leaders crossed the aisle to stave off financial collapse in 2008. As a historian, John Lawrence took notes on previously private conversations that unfolded between members of Congress during the economic crisis; many of these talks are revealed here for the first time:

Later, in the car returning to the Capitol from the meeting, Pelosi told me that Bush had said, “I told you you’d miss me when I am gone!” “No,” Pelosi had dryly responded, “I won’t.” After McCain concluded, vacuously urging, “concerns must be addressed,” Obama snapped, “That’s not an answer!” “I don’t know what your proposals are,” pressed Frank. Even Bush threw up his hands, declaring, “I don’t know what the hell they are!” As the meeting broke up, McCain awkwardly edged past Obama, Reid, Pelosi, and staff people who were clustered in the narrow corridor leading to the West Wing reception area. Concerned that their discussion might be overheard, we moved into the nearby Roosevelt Room. Obama’s communications chief, Robert Gibbs, began sketching out a summary to offer the waiting press, who quickly reported that the meeting had been inconsequential.

1. A recent investigation found that this New Orleans private school, which became well known through viral videos of its students opening acceptance notices to elite universities, seemed to have massaged or outright faked some of its students’ profiles—a scandal that also exposes American colleges’ desire for “miracle students.”

2. The student outcomes of many of America’s urban schools have been improving over the years. The public-school system in this city, deemed in the 1980s to have the “worst school system” in the country, ranks first in the nation for academic growth, according to recent data.

Every week, the psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb answers readers’ questions in the Dear Therapist column. This week, an anonymous reader from Richmond, Virginia, writes in:

I recently received some feedback at work, and I’m having trouble adjusting to it. Apparently, some of the things I do at work come off as belittling or arrogant to some of the people I work with. However, I wasn’t given any information regarding what exactly I said or did to cause those feelings. I don’t want to do this to anyone, and had no idea that what I was doing was coming off this way. But I feel like without specific feedback, I can’t effectively change. I asked for more information, but my supervisor (in the name of anonymity) couldn’t tell me much more. As a result, I feel kind of helpless. I want to improve and be a better co-worker, but short of shutting down my personality, I don’t really know what to do.

