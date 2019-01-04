This Week in Family

In response to the Family section’s piece about unusual holiday traditions, The Atlantic’s Culture desk has come up with a challenge for readers: If you were going to create a new holiday altogether, what would it be? To get the creative juices flowing, some potential ideas include a National Stress-Bake Day, Resolution Revision Day, and Turn Off the Internet Day. If you have an idea for a day that doesn’t quite yet exist, you can submit it here.

There’s a lot of decision making that goes into choosing a first name for children, but immigrants often have to grapple with another consideration: whether the name sounds “American” (often code for “white”) enough. Several studies have found that white people treat people with anglicized names more favorably than people with more non-white-sounding names, says the Atlantic staff writer Joe Pinsker. He unpacks how immigrants have historically been pressured to assimilate into the U.S., and how that pressure continues to affect people’s name choices.

Highlights

For those who have envied the hordes of people who congregate in Times Square to watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop, it’s worth noting that a lot of these revelers are wearing diapers because of the lack of available restrooms. The Atlantic senior editor Julie Beck makes the case for staying in on New Year’s Eve instead of going out to bars or gathering in public places—options that are all but guaranteed to be chaotic and expensive.